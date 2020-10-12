All Team Go Rocket Inter-egg-sting Development Shadow Pokémon and encounters in Pokémon Go

As part of the Season Change event in Pokémon Go, there have been some slight changes made to Team Go Rocket and the Pokémon players can expect to see from both the Grunts and Leaders.
To complete the An Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research, you’ll need to battle multiple Grunts and defeat the Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff several times because they’ll have new Shadow Pokémon for you to save and purify. Giovanni will also be hovering around with Shadow Mewtwo in his party once more.
You can obtain Strange Eggs from the Team Go Rocket members, which can hatch into some rare Pokémon, including Vullaby, which is now available for the first time in Pokémon Go.
Here are all of the special encounters and Shadow Pokémon you can get, with all of the leader’s teams being updated for this event.
New Shadow Pokémon available
- Diglett
- Slowpoke
- Shellder
- Aerodactyl
- Skarmory
Event Team Go Rocket teams and encounters
Arlo
- Growlithe (Shadow)
- Shiny available
- Charizard or Blastoise
- Scizor
Sierra
- Drowzee (Shadow)
- Shiny available
- Sharpedo or Exeggutor
- Shiftry, Houndoom, or Alakazam
Cliff
- Omanyte (Shadow)
- Shiny available
- Machamp or Steelix
- Swampert or Tyranitar
Giovanni
- Mewtwo (Shadow)