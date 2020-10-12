All Team Go Rocket Inter-egg-sting Development Shadow Pokémon and encounters in Pokémon Go

As part of the Season Change event in Pokémon Go, there have been some slight changes made to Team Go Rocket and the Pokémon players can expect to see from both the Grunts and Leaders.

To complete the An Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research, you’ll need to battle multiple Grunts and defeat the Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff several times because they’ll have new Shadow Pokémon for you to save and purify. Giovanni will also be hovering around with Shadow Mewtwo in his party once more.

You can obtain Strange Eggs from the Team Go Rocket members, which can hatch into some rare Pokémon, including Vullaby, which is now available for the first time in Pokémon Go.

Here are all of the special encounters and Shadow Pokémon you can get, with all of the leader’s teams being updated for this event.

New Shadow Pokémon available

Diglett

Slowpoke

Shellder

Aerodactyl

Skarmory

Event Team Go Rocket teams and encounters

Arlo

Growlithe (Shadow) Shiny available

Charizard or Blastoise

Scizor

Sierra

Drowzee (Shadow) Shiny available

Sharpedo or Exeggutor

Shiftry, Houndoom, or Alakazam

Cliff

Omanyte (Shadow) Shiny available

Machamp or Steelix

Swampert or Tyranitar

Giovanni