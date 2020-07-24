All Special Research Tasks and Rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2020

Like with all Pokémon Go events, Pokémon Go Fest 2020 has its own set of Special Research Tasks that players can complete to get some incredible rewards and encounters with rare Pokémon.
There will be multiple sets of research throughout Go Fest on July 25 and 26, but each will have their own rewards for completing each task. Those tasks will range from simply using items to adding friends and sending Gifts during the event.
Completing the Special Research might tie into some of the challenges set for the Ultra Unlock Bonus, but most players will be in it for the instant rewards, which include encounters with all three Kanto starters and 200 Great Balls.
Here are all of the Special Research Tasks and Rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2020.
Day One
- Take a Snapshot of your buddy – 10 Incense
- Use and Incense – 200 Great Balls
- Catch 20 Fire-type Pokémon – Charizard Encounter
- Catch 20 Water-type Pokémon – Blastoise Encounter
- Catch 20 Grass-type Pokémon – Venusaur Encounter
- Battle in two raids – Gible Encounter
- Make a new friend – Snorlax Encounter
Total Rewards: 10,000 EXP, 10,000 Stardust, two Lucky Eggs
Day Two
- TBA
This article is being updated as more information becomes available.