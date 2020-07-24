All Special Research Tasks and Rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2020

These are some easy tasks with some high-quality rewards.

Like with all Pokémon Go events, Pokémon Go Fest 2020 has its own set of Special Research Tasks that players can complete to get some incredible rewards and encounters with rare Pokémon.

There will be multiple sets of research throughout Go Fest on July 25 and 26, but each will have their own rewards for completing each task. Those tasks will range from simply using items to adding friends and sending Gifts during the event.

Completing the Special Research might tie into some of the challenges set for the Ultra Unlock Bonus, but most players will be in it for the instant rewards, which include encounters with all three Kanto starters and 200 Great Balls.

Here are all of the Special Research Tasks and Rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2020.

Day One

Take a Snapshot of your buddy – 10 Incense

Use and Incense – 200 Great Balls

Catch 20 Fire-type Pokémon – Charizard Encounter

Catch 20 Water-type Pokémon – Blastoise Encounter

Catch 20 Grass-type Pokémon – Venusaur Encounter

Battle in two raids – Gible Encounter

Make a new friend – Snorlax Encounter

Total Rewards: 10,000 EXP, 10,000 Stardust, two Lucky Eggs

Day Two

TBA

This article is being updated as more information becomes available.