All Rocket Straight to Victory Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2020

Team Go Rocket has descended around the overworld during Pokémon Go Fest 2020 and a new Special Research task is now available for everyone to complete if you are participating in the event.

Players around the world can now battle Go Rocket Grunts and the various team leaders to earn rewards and complete the Rocket Straight to Victory Special Research, which is only available until the end of Go Fest on July 26.

There are six parts to day two’s research, and you will be taking on your fair share of Grunts to get everything done. The rewards and encounters make the grind more than worth it, however, especially when multiple Legendary Shadow Pokémon and Victini part of the prize.

Here are all of the tasks and rewards for the Rocket Straight to Victory Special Research.

Stage One

Take a Snapshot – Two Incense

Power up a Pokémon three times – 100 Poké Ball

Send three Gifts to friends – 2020 Stardust

Total Rewards: 20 Max Revive, Machamp Encounter, 2020 Stardust

Stage Two

Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts – Weavile Encounter

Rescue two Shadow Pokémon – 20 Max Potion

Purify a Shadow Pokémon – 20 Max Revive

Total Rewards: 2020 Stardust, Golem Encounter, 20 Rare Candy

Stage Three

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo – Shadow Moltres Encounter

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff – Shadow Articuno Encounter

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra – Shadow Zapdos Encounter

Total Rewards: 20 Max Revive, Super Rocket Radar, 5,000 Stardust

Stage Four

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss (Giovanni) – Shadow Mewtwo Encounter

Total Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, Victini Encounter, two Incense

Stage Five

Claim Reward – 2020 Stardust

Claim Reward – 2020 EXP

Claim Reward – 2020 Stardust

Total Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Victini Candy, two Incense

Stage Six

Take a snapshot of Victini – 20 Victini Candy

Catch 20 different species of Pokémon – 10 Rare Candy

Send three Gifts to friends – Super Incubator

Total Rewards: Victini Tee, two Premium Battle Pass, two Star Piece