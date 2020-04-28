All Research Tasks for the Pokémon Go Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto

A special set of Research Tasks have appeared in Pokémon Go as the Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto is rolling out for players around the world.

With a focus on Pokémon from the Kanto region, some players are already in the middle of completing the challenge in order to challenge Mewtwo.

The nine-page Research Task event shouldn’t take you too long to finish once you begin, but you will want to knock them all out to encounter Pokémon like Lapras, Nidoking, Dratini, and Aerodactyl. So if you want to reach Mewtwo, you will need to complete each of the following tasks before the event ends on May 7.

Step 1

Catch 3 Grass, Water or Fire-type Pokémon – 10 PokeBalls

Take a snapshot of a Bug-type Pokémon – 5 Pinap Berries

Catch a Rock-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Onix Encounter, Golden Razz Berry

Step 2

Battle in a raid – Clefairy Encounter

Transfer three Pokémon – 10 Super Potions

Catch 1 Water-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Starmie Encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries

Step 3

Evolve 3 Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Hatch an Egg – unknown encounter

Catch and Electric-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Raichu encounter, two Golden Razz Berries

Step 4

Give your buddy a treat – Ghastly encounter

Send a gift to a friend – Dratini encounter

Catch a Grass-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Tangela encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries

Step 5

Earn a candy walking with your buddy – 10 Ultra Balls

Make 3 great throws – Chansey encounter

Catch a Poison-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Weezing encounter, two Golden Razz Berries

Step 6

Take a snapshot of a Ghost-type Pokémon – Hitmonchan encounter

Evolve a Pokémon – Lapras encounter

Catch a Fire-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Alakazam encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries

Step 7

Take a snapshot of a Ice-type Pokémon – 10 Hyper Potions

Evolve a Pokémon – Aerodactyl encounter

Catch a Fire-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust

Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Arcanine Encounter, two Golden Razz Berries

Step 8

Power up a Pokemon six times – Charged TM

Battle another Trainer – Star Piece

Catch a Ground-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Rewards – Rare Candy, Nidoking Encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries

Step 9

Claim reward – 3000 XP

Claim reward – 3000 XP

Claim reward – 3000 XP

Total Rewards: 10 Rare Candies and Mewtwo encounter

Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto will end on May 7, so make sure you finish all of your Research Tasks if you want to claim all of the rewards.