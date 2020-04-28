All Research Tasks for the Pokémon Go Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto

A special set of Research Tasks have appeared in Pokémon Go as the Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto is rolling out for players around the world.
With a focus on Pokémon from the Kanto region, some players are already in the middle of completing the challenge in order to challenge Mewtwo.
The nine-page Research Task event shouldn’t take you too long to finish once you begin, but you will want to knock them all out to encounter Pokémon like Lapras, Nidoking, Dratini, and Aerodactyl. So if you want to reach Mewtwo, you will need to complete each of the following tasks before the event ends on May 7.
Step 1
- Catch 3 Grass, Water or Fire-type Pokémon – 10 PokeBalls
- Take a snapshot of a Bug-type Pokémon – 5 Pinap Berries
- Catch a Rock-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Onix Encounter, Golden Razz Berry
Step 2
- Battle in a raid – Clefairy Encounter
- Transfer three Pokémon – 10 Super Potions
- Catch 1 Water-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Starmie Encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries
Step 3
- Evolve 3 Pokémon – 10 Great Balls
- Hatch an Egg – unknown encounter
- Catch and Electric-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Raichu encounter, two Golden Razz Berries
Step 4
- Give your buddy a treat – Ghastly encounter
- Send a gift to a friend – Dratini encounter
- Catch a Grass-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Tangela encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries
Step 5
- Earn a candy walking with your buddy – 10 Ultra Balls
- Make 3 great throws – Chansey encounter
- Catch a Poison-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Weezing encounter, two Golden Razz Berries
Step 6
- Take a snapshot of a Ghost-type Pokémon – Hitmonchan encounter
- Evolve a Pokémon – Lapras encounter
- Catch a Fire-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Alakazam encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries
Step 7
- Take a snapshot of a Ice-type Pokémon – 10 Hyper Potions
- Evolve a Pokémon – Aerodactyl encounter
- Catch a Fire-type Pokémon – 500 Stardust
Total Rewards: Rare Candy, Arcanine Encounter, two Golden Razz Berries
Step 8
- Power up a Pokemon six times – Charged TM
- Battle another Trainer – Star Piece
- Catch a Ground-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Rewards – Rare Candy, Nidoking Encounter, two Silver Pinap Berries
Step 9
- Claim reward – 3000 XP
- Claim reward – 3000 XP
- Claim reward – 3000 XP
Total Rewards: 10 Rare Candies and Mewtwo encounter
Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto will end on May 7, so make sure you finish all of your Research Tasks if you want to claim all of the rewards.