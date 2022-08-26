Ahead of its release next week, The Pokémon Company has revealed all of the regular cards that will join the OCG as part of Incandescent Arcana.

The promotional material for this set has suggested it features Alolan Vulpix, Serperior, Delphox, and Reshiram. Both Alolan Vlupix and Serperior have received their own VSTAR forms that were showcased previously.

The only other VSTAR Pokémon from the set looks to be Mawile, which was also showcased previously in today’s reveal.

As for the sets V cards we have also seen most of them including Reshiram, Ho-Oh, and all of the Pokémon getting VSTAR additions, but now we can also see Magearna V. Radiant Pokémon in the set include Tsareena, Alakazam, and Jirachi.

There were some cards from the trainer gallery shown previously and PokeBeach shared them once again in their list of cards from the set.

These were for Milotic, Serperior, Braixen, Gardevoir, and Altaria.

If you’re looking for a full list of all of the revealed cards for the set you can check that out on PokeBeach here.

While this is the bulk of the upcoming set there are still secret rare cards set to be revealed and they will likely start to leak in the latter half of next week as players begin to get their hands on the cards.

Many of the cards from Incandescent Arcana will be included in the November TCG set Silver Tempest but not all of them. Similarly, Silver Tempest will be made from cards in the upcoming OPG set Paradigm Trigger.

If you’re looking to get your hands on Incandescent Arcana cards, the new Pokemon set is expected to arrive in stores around Japan on Friday, Sept. 2.