All Pokémon Go Mega September event exclusive Field Research

Mega Evolution is finally available in Pokémon Go, and with it comes a month-long celebration that includes increased spawn rates for certain species of Pokémon, more Mega Raids, and event-exclusive Field Research.

The Mega September event will run throughout the month, with various milestone goals set up to reward players with new Mega Evolved encounters and extra Mega Energy.

Starting on Sept. 1, there will be three different rotations of spawn rates for Pokémon, Mega Raid challenges, and more. Each set of dates will also include new event-exclusive Field Research that will give players access to extra Mega Energy throughout the month.

That includes Mega Energy for Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise, along with special rewards that give Beedrill Mega Energy. So here are all of the event-exclusive Field Research tasks for the Pokémon Go Mega September event, listed according to each week.

Sept. 1 to 7

Battle Another Trainer – Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise Mega Energy x five each

Win three raids – Aerodactyl Encounter

Win a Mega Raid – Cranidos Encounter

Win a raid – Lotad Encounter

Sept. 11 to 17

TBD

Sept. 22 to 28

TBD