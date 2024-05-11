All Pokémon Go Flock Together Research Day Timed Research tasks and rewards

The next specialized Research Day event is live in Pokémon Go, putting players in the line of fire for dozens of Flying-type encounters. This includes multiple chances to catch specific Pokémon over and over again depending on the choices you make during the Flock Together Research Day.

Running exclusively from 2pm to 5pm local time on May 11, the Flock Together Research Day features multiple Flying-type Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild. Certain species will also be dropping as exclusive Field and Timed Research encounters, such as Spearow, Doduo, Hoothoot, Taillow, and Rufflet. For those Pokémon, you will even have an increased chance at finding a Shiny—so you better get to grinding that Pokémon Go research.

Pokémon Go Flock Together Research Day Timed Research Guide: All tasks and rewards

This is an odd flock. Image via Niantic

Flock Together Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

Complete a Field Research task Spearow encounter

Complete a Field Research task Doduo encounter

Complete a Field Research task Hoothoot encounter

Complete a Field Research task Taillow encounter

Complete a Field Research task Rufflet encounter



Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust and 2,500 XP

Flock Together Timed Research: Pick your path

If you purchase the $1 Flock Together Research Day, you can choose between paths focusing on Spearow, Doduo, Hoothoot, Taillow, and Rufflet. This choice will not impact the tasks you need to complete, only the rewards you get along each path. These rewards are exclusively going to feature bonus encounters with these Pokémon—and they all have boosted Shiny odds.

Flock Together Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Spearow)

Complete a Field Research task Spearow encounter

Complete two Field Research tasks Spearow encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks Spearow encounter

Complete four Field Research tasks Spearow encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks Spearow encounter

Complete six Field Research tasks Spearow encounter

Complete seven Field Research tasks Spearow encounter

Complete eight Field Research tasks Spearow encounter

Complete nine Field Research tasks Spearow encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks Spearow encounter



Total Rewards: Spearow encounter

Flock Together Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Doduo)

Complete a Field Research task Doduo encounter

Complete two Field Research tasks Doduo encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks Doduo encounter

Complete four Field Research tasks Doduo encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks Doduo encounter

Complete six Field Research tasks Doduo encounter

Complete seven Field Research tasks Doduo encounter

Complete eight Field Research tasks Doduo encounter

Complete nine Field Research tasks Doduo encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks Doduo encounter



Total Rewards: Doduo encounter

Flock Together Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Hoothoot)

Complete a Field Research task Hoothoot encounter

Complete two Field Research tasks Hoothoot encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks Hoothoot encounter

Complete four Field Research tasks Hoothoot encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks Hoothoot encounter

Complete six Field Research tasks Hoothoot encounter

Complete seven Field Research tasks Hoothoot encounter

Complete eight Field Research tasks Hoothoot encounter

Complete nine Field Research tasks Hoothoot encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks Hoothoot encounter



Total Rewards: Hoothoot encounter

Flock Together Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Taillow)

Complete a Field Research task Taillow encounter

Complete two Field Research tasks Taillow encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks Taillow encounter

Complete four Field Research tasks Taillow encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks Taillow encounter

Complete six Field Research tasks Taillow encounter

Complete seven Field Research tasks Taillow encounter

Complete eight Field Research tasks Taillow encounter

Complete nine Field Research tasks Taillow encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks Taillow encounter



Total Rewards: Taillow encounter

Flock Together Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Rufflet)

Complete a Field Research task Rufflet encounter

Complete two Field Research tasks Rufflet encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks Rufflet encounter

Complete four Field Research tasks Rufflet encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks Rufflet encounter

Complete six Field Research tasks Rufflet encounter

Complete seven Field Research tasks Rufflet encounter

Complete eight Field Research tasks Rufflet encounter

Complete nine Field Research tasks Rufflet encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks Rufflet encounter



Total Rewards: Rufflet encounter

All Pokémon Go Flock Together Research Day exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research tasks Field Research rewards Battle in a Gym Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter Catch five Pokémon Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter Use three Berries to help catch a Pokémon Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter Use three Pinap Berries to help catch a Pokémon Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter Make three Nice Throws in a row Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter Make three Nice Curveball Throws Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter Make three Great Throws Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter Make a Great Curveball Throw Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter Make five Curveball Throws Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter Make three Curveball Throws in a row Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter Use a Supereffective Charged Attack Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter Power up Pokémon three times Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter Spin two PokéStops or Gyms Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter Earn a Candy with your Buddy Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter Earn three Hearts with your Buddy Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter Open five Gifts Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter Send three Gifts and add a Sticker to each Spearow encounter

Doduo encounter

Taillow encounter

Hoothoot encounter

Rufflet encounter

Once this Research Day closes out, you can start prepping for the next event on Pokémon Go’s May schedule.

