All Pokémon Go Flock Together Research Day Timed Research tasks and rewards

Get ready to soar.
Published: May 10, 2024 08:51 pm

The next specialized Research Day event is live in Pokémon Go, putting players in the line of fire for dozens of Flying-type encounters. This includes multiple chances to catch specific Pokémon over and over again depending on the choices you make during the Flock Together Research Day. 

Running exclusively from 2pm to 5pm local time on May 11, the Flock Together Research Day features multiple Flying-type Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild. Certain species will also be dropping as exclusive Field and Timed Research encounters, such as Spearow, Doduo, Hoothoot, Taillow, and Rufflet. For those Pokémon, you will even have an increased chance at finding a Shiny—so you better get to grinding that Pokémon Go research. 

Pokémon Go Flock Together Research Day Timed Research Guide: All tasks and rewards

Flying-type Pokemon featured in a Pokemon Go event.
This is an odd flock. Image via Niantic

Flock Together Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

  • Complete a Field Research task
    • Spearow encounter
  • Complete a Field Research task
    • Doduo encounter
  • Complete a Field Research task
    • Hoothoot encounter
  • Complete a Field Research task
    • Taillow encounter
  • Complete a Field Research task
    • Rufflet encounter

Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust and 2,500 XP

Flock Together Timed Research: Pick your path

If you purchase the $1 Flock Together Research Day, you can choose between paths focusing on Spearow, Doduo, Hoothoot, Taillow, and Rufflet. This choice will not impact the tasks you need to complete, only the rewards you get along each path. These rewards are exclusively going to feature bonus encounters with these Pokémon—and they all have boosted Shiny odds

Flock Together Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Spearow)

  • Complete a Field Research task
    • Spearow encounter
  • Complete two Field Research tasks
    • Spearow encounter
  • Complete three Field Research tasks
    • Spearow encounter
  • Complete four Field Research tasks
    • Spearow encounter
  • Complete five Field Research tasks
    • Spearow encounter
  • Complete six Field Research tasks
    • Spearow encounter
  • Complete seven Field Research tasks
    • Spearow encounter
  • Complete eight Field Research tasks
    • Spearow encounter
  • Complete nine Field Research tasks
    • Spearow encounter
  • Complete 10 Field Research tasks
    • Spearow encounter

Total Rewards: Spearow encounter

Flock Together Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Doduo)

  • Complete a Field Research task
    • Doduo encounter
  • Complete two Field Research tasks
    • Doduo encounter
  • Complete three Field Research tasks
    • Doduo encounter
  • Complete four Field Research tasks
    • Doduo encounter
  • Complete five Field Research tasks
    • Doduo encounter
  • Complete six Field Research tasks
    • Doduo encounter
  • Complete seven Field Research tasks
    • Doduo encounter
  • Complete eight Field Research tasks
    • Doduo encounter
  • Complete nine Field Research tasks
    • Doduo encounter
  • Complete 10 Field Research tasks
    • Doduo encounter

Total Rewards: Doduo encounter

Flock Together Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Hoothoot)

  • Complete a Field Research task
    • Hoothoot encounter
  • Complete two Field Research tasks
    • Hoothoot encounter
  • Complete three Field Research tasks
    • Hoothoot encounter
  • Complete four Field Research tasks
    • Hoothoot encounter
  • Complete five Field Research tasks
    • Hoothoot encounter
  • Complete six Field Research tasks
    • Hoothoot encounter
  • Complete seven Field Research tasks
    • Hoothoot encounter
  • Complete eight Field Research tasks
    • Hoothoot encounter
  • Complete nine Field Research tasks
    • Hoothoot encounter
  • Complete 10 Field Research tasks
    • Hoothoot encounter

Total Rewards: Hoothoot encounter

Flock Together Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Taillow)

  • Complete a Field Research task
    • Taillow encounter
  • Complete two Field Research tasks
    • Taillow encounter
  • Complete three Field Research tasks
    • Taillow encounter
  • Complete four Field Research tasks
    • Taillow encounter
  • Complete five Field Research tasks
    • Taillow encounter
  • Complete six Field Research tasks
    • Taillow encounter
  • Complete seven Field Research tasks
    • Taillow encounter
  • Complete eight Field Research tasks
    • Taillow encounter
  • Complete nine Field Research tasks
    • Taillow encounter
  • Complete 10 Field Research tasks
    • Taillow encounter

Total Rewards: Taillow encounter

Flock Together Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Rufflet)

  • Complete a Field Research task
    • Rufflet encounter
  • Complete two Field Research tasks
    • Rufflet encounter
  • Complete three Field Research tasks
    • Rufflet encounter
  • Complete four Field Research tasks
    • Rufflet encounter
  • Complete five Field Research tasks
    • Rufflet encounter
  • Complete six Field Research tasks
    • Rufflet encounter
  • Complete seven Field Research tasks
    • Rufflet encounter
  • Complete eight Field Research tasks
    • Rufflet encounter
  • Complete nine Field Research tasks
    • Rufflet encounter
  • Complete 10 Field Research tasks
    • Rufflet encounter

Total Rewards: Rufflet encounter

All Pokémon Go Flock Together Research Day exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research tasksField Research rewards
Battle in a GymSpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter
Catch five PokémonSpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter
Use three Berries to help catch a PokémonSpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter
Use three Pinap Berries to help catch a PokémonSpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter
Make three Nice Throws in a rowSpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter
Make three Nice Curveball ThrowsSpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter
Make three Great ThrowsSpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter
Make a Great Curveball ThrowSpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter
Make five Curveball ThrowsSpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter
Make three Curveball Throws in a rowSpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter
Use a Supereffective Charged AttackSpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter
Power up Pokémon three timesSpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter
Spin two PokéStops or GymsSpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter
Earn a Candy with your BuddySpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter
Earn three Hearts with your BuddySpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter
Open five GiftsSpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter
Send three Gifts and add a Sticker to eachSpearow encounter
Doduo encounter
Taillow encounter
Hoothoot encounter
Rufflet encounter

Once this Research Day closes out, you can start prepping for the next event on Pokémon Go’s May schedule.

