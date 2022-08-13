All Pokémon Go Community Day Field Notes: Galarian Zigzagoon Research and Catch Challenge tasks and rewards

The 57th Pokémon Go Community Day is here, with players seeing an increased number of Galarian Zigzagoon spawning around the world from 11am to 2pm local time on Aug. 13.

Throughout the event, players will encounter Galarian Zigzagoon more often, and the Dark/Normal-type will also appear more frequently as a Shiny for lucky players.

Just like with most Community Day events, players will have access to a number of special bonuses like triple catch Starust, double catch Candy, and Incense and Lure Modules activated during the event lasting for three hours. In addition to the included bonuses, players can purchase a $1 ticket to unlock the event-exclusive Special Research story Field Notes: Galarian Zigzagoon, though a free Catch Challenge is available too, which includes Obstagoon-themed avatar items.

On top of that, the four-star Community Day “Bonus Battle Raids” are continuing on, with Galarian Linoone as the featured Pokémon this time. Players who are successful in clearing one will see Galarian Zigzagoon appearing more frequently within a 300-meter radius around the gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes, with the Community Day Shiny encounter odds, though they are locked to in-person raids, meaning Remote Raid invites can’t be sent.

But before you get to the post-event festivities, here are all of the research tasks and rewards that are available during Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day. And don’t forget that any Obstagoon obtained during the event will know Obstruct.

All Pokémon Go Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day Research tasks and rewards

Community Day Ticketed Special Research

Field Notes: Galarian Zigzagoon page one

Power up a Pokémon 10 times 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Galarian Zigzagoon Galarian Zigzagoon encounter

Make five Nice Throws 10 Starly Candy



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Galarian Zigzagoon encounter, and one Incense

Field Notes: Galarian Zigzagoon page two

Catch 15 Galarian Zigzagoon 30 Galarian Zigzagoon Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon Galarian Linoone encounter

Evolve three Galarian Zigzagoon 10 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP, Galarian Zigzagoon encounter, and one Incense

Field Notes: Galarian Zigzagoon page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 50 Galarian Zigzagoon Candy

Evolve one Galarian Linoone One Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokémon 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP, one Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Field Notes: Galarian Zigzagoon page four

Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward Galarian Zigzagoon encounter

Claim Reward 3,500 XP



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, Obstagoon encounter, and three Rare Candy

Galarian Zigzagoon Catch Challenge

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon Galarian Zigzagoon encounter

Catch 15 Galarian Zigzagoon Obstagoon Glasses

Make 10 Curveball Throws Galarian Zigzagoon encounter

Catch 30 Galarian Zigzagoon Obstagoon Gloves

Catch 60 Galarian Zigzagoon Obstagoon Hat

Catch 100 Galarian Zigzagoon Obstagoon Pose



Event-exclusive Field Research