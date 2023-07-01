All Pokémon Go Battle Day: Clay Timed Research tasks, rewards, and event bonuses

The next Pokémon Go Battle League special event is here, with Battle Day: Clay setting the stage for some new changes coming to the PvP mode in July. Players who participate in this event will have access to free and paid Timed Research designed to reward them for battling in honor of Driftveil City Gym Leader, Clay.

The changes going live for the GBL with this event, which runs on July 1, are great for players who grind the ranks, such as increasing the Stardust rewards for players on the basic reward track and guaranteeing Rare Candy or Rare Candy XL for players after taking a second win in a set—depending on your Trainer Level. But those will likely only appeal to anyone who spends extended time on Pokémon Go’s PvP.

To try and get players interested in the format, Niantic is offering event-exclusive Timed Research and several event bonuses that will give players some nice rewards for participating in just a handful of GBL matches. Here is everything you need to know about all of the special content included during this event so you can get yourself a replica of Clay’s cowboy hat.

All Battle Day: Clay event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

All Go Battle Day Timed Research tasks and rewards

Go Battle Day page one

Battle in the Go Battle League five times 7,500 XP

Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times 7,500 XP

Use 10 super effective Charged Attacks 7,500 XP

Power up Pokémon 10 times 7,500 XP



Total Reward: Three Rare Candies, Elite Charged TM, and Clay-style Hat avatar item

All Go Battle Day: Stardust ticketed Timed Research tasks and rewards

This is a paid, ticketed piece of Timed Research that will cost $1 and only be available to claim during Go Battle Day: Clay on July 1.

Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times 6,000 Stardust

Battle in the Go Battle League 25 times 6,000 Stardust

Battle in the Go Battle League 50 times 6,000 Stardust

Use 15 super effective Charged Attacks 6,000 Stardust

Power up Pokémon 10 times 6,000 Stardust



Total Reward: Three Rare Candy XL, three Rare Candies, and one Star Piece

The Rare Candy XL in the total reward section will only be awarded to players at Trainer Level 31 or over.

All Battle Day: Clay event bonuses in Pokémon Go

4× Stardust from win rewards Not counting end-of-set rewards

The maximum number of sets per day will be increased from five to 20, allowing players to participate in a total of 100 battles

And don’t forget to participate in the Dark Flames event that is running alongside this Battle Day, which features its own research and a Collection Challenge.

