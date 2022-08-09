All Pokémon attracted to Incense during Pokémon Go Fest: Finale 2022

The final global event of 2022 is fast approaching and Pokémon Go players are gearing up for the Finale event, which takes place on Aug. 27 and will wrap up the year of Go Fest events.

There is a little something for everyone at the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale, but there are some things that only players who paid for a ticket can get, and event Pokémon that spawn from Incense is one of them.

Trainers who have purchased a ticket for any of the four previous Go Fest events will not need to buy another ticket for the Finale since the final event was included in the ticket price. Those who didn’t buy a ticket for any of the previous events can purchase a Finale ticket for $10.99, and those who have paid for a ticket for any of the five events held in 2022 can purchase an additional three tickets to gift to friends or family for $4.99 each.

The event takes place on Aug. 27 from 10am to 6pm local time, and there will be rotating habitats that will allow players to catch certain Pokémon in each of them. Players should be aware that the rotations are a bit different for this event and are now two hours long and appear only once during the day instead of the old event structure of a one-hour rotation appearing twice per day.

Only players who have a ticket for the Finale can get the Pokémon listed below by attracting them with Incense. Each Incense will last two hours during the event, and some of the Incense Pokémon can be found as Shiny, which is noted by an asterisk.

Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa – 10am to 12pm local time

Galarian Mr. Mime

Unown B, G, N, O, P, S, X*

Pansage*

Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole – 12pm to 2pm local time

Unown B, G, N, O, P, S, X*

Torkoal

Pansear*

Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree – 2pm to 4pm local time

Unown B, G, N, O, P, S, X*

Klink*

Ultra Incursion: Nihilego – 4pm to 6pm local time