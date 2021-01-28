All one PokéCoin bundles available in Pokémon Go – February 2020

Niantic is pushing out a lot of content for Pokémon Go throughout February, and that includes some extra bonuses throughout the month that players can grab in the in-game shop.

Throughout February, there will be four one PokéCoin bundles available in the shop, each with a variety of useful items for players to use as they play the game.

These one PokéCoin bundles will go live each Monday starting on Feb. 1, and here is what you can expect to see inside each of them.

Feb. 1: bundle featuring 20 Poké Balls, a Remote Raid Pass, and a Rocket Radar.

Feb. 8: bundle featuring eight Incense, 16 Razz Berries, and 10 Pinap Berries.

Feb. 15: bundle featuring a Remote Raid Pass, 20 Poké Balls, 10 Great Balls, and five Ultra Balls.

Feb. 22: bundle featuring 20 Poké Balls, a Remote Raid Pass, five Incense.

Most of these bundles coincide with various events that will be running throughout the month, like the Team Go Rocket Celebration, which starts on Feb. 2. That Rocket Radar in the first bundle will help you complete some of the special Timed Research tasks and earn even more rewards.