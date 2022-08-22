All new, updated items in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With new Pokémon main-series games comes new items, moves, and abilities. As the release date for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet draws nearer, players are getting more information about the items that will be available for players who like to use them strategically in Pokémon battles.

Many who play through the game casually might use a few items on their Pokémon throughout their journey, but for competitive players, some items can make or break their battle. The Pokémon Company has released some more information about what types of items players can expect in the world of Paldea.

Using items in conjunction with Terastallizing can increase players’ chances of winning their battles. With more items and new moves, players have more strategic options to choose from. Here are all of the items players know about so far.

Mirror Herb

An herb that allows the Pokémon holding it to mirror an opponent’s stat increases and boost its own stats once per battle.

Covert Cloak

A hooded cloak that conceals the Pokémon holding it. The cloak protects its holder from additional effects of moves, such as flinching, paralyzing, poisoning, and more.

Loaded Dice

A Pokémon holding Loaded Dice will be more likely to hit more times with moves that have a multi-strike component, such as Bullet Seed.

It is possible that players will get some more details on the new items coming to the game the closer the release date comes, but for now, these are all of the items The Pokémon Company has revealed.

Players looking to make use of these new items can pre-order Pokémon SV now. The games will be released on Nov. 18 on the Nintendo Switch.