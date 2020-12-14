All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle crossover

There are a lot of Pokémon that will appear in new ways.

Pokémon Go is running a special event starting Dec. 14 that will bring Pokémon from the newest Pokémon film Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle into the mobile game.

Along with the usual event Special Research, new avatar items, and other bonuses, certain species of Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild, raids, and hatching from Eggs.

Among the new Pokémon in this event are Explorer Pikachu, Shiny Celebi, and Shiny Rufflet. Shiny Celebi will be a reward for players who are able to complete the Special Research story for the movie crossover, while Shiny Rufflet and Explorer Pikachu can be found in Eggs and the wild respectively.

If you want to make the most of this crossover, here is what you can expect for increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle event, which ends on Dec. 17.

Spawn Increases

Explorer Pikachu (Shiny Available)

Caterpie (Shiny Available)

Diglett (Shiny Available)

Hoothoot

Nuzleaf

Roggenrola (Shiny Available)

Woobat (Shiny Available)

Drillbur

Cottonee

Dwebble (Shiny Available)

Durant (Shiny Available)

Event Egg Pool (5km)

Igglybuff (Shiny Available)

Smoochum (Shiny Available)

Elekid (Shiny Available)

Magby (Shiny Available)

Bonsly (Shiny Available)

Rufflet (Shiny Available)

Photobomb Spawns

Meowth (Shiny Available)

Wobbuffet (Shiny Available)

Event Specific Raids

One-star Explorer Pikachu (Shiny Available) Exeggcute (Shiny Available) Mawile (Shiny Available) Roggenrola (Shiny Available) Rufflet (Shiny Available)

Three-star Lickitung (Shiny Available) Chansey (Shiny Available) Pinsir (Shiny Available) Flygon



Jessie and James both have new Shadow Pokémon you can save after you defeat them in battle. Here is what you can expect when battling them during the event:

New Shadow Pokémon