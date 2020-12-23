All increased spawns, encounters, and event raids for Pokémon Go’s Holiday Event 2020

Are you ready to celebrate the holidays with a new Pokémon Go event? Well, Niantic is spreading cheer with Pokémon dressed in festive costumes, a ton of bonuses, and the arrival of Vanillite to the game.

The main appeal of this event will be capturing the new costumed variants of Pikachu, Delibird, and Cubchoo. Vanillite is also making its Pokémon Go debut and will be available in the wild, in five-kilometer eggs, and as a reward for the event’s Field Research.

If you plan on playing some Pokémon Go between sipping hot cocoa and opening presents with family, here is everything you need to know about the Holiday 2020 event, including spawns, encounters, bonuses, and event raids.

Spawn Increases

Holiday 2020 Pikachu (Shiny Available)

Marril (Shiny Available)

Holiday Delibird (Shiny Available)

Holiday Stantler (Shiny Available)

Snorunt (Shiny Available)

Spheal

Piplup (Shiny Available)

Snover (Shiny Available)

Vanillite

Holiday Cubchoo (Shiny Available)

Event Egg Pool (5km)

Seel (Shiny Available)

Smoochum (Shiny Available)

Swinub (Shiny Available)

Snorunt (Shiny Available)

Vanillite

Event Specific Raids

One-star Alolan Sandshrew (Shiny Available) Sneasel (Shiny Available) Swinub (Shiny Available) Vanillite Holiday Cubchoo (Shiny Available)

Three-star Dewgong Jynx (Shiny Available) Walrein Cryogonal



Event Bonuses

Dec. 22 to 23: Double Raid XP

Dec. 24 to 25: Double Catch Candy

Dec. 26 to 27: Double Star Piece duration

Dec. 28 to 29: Double Lucky Egg duration

Dec. 30 to 31: Double Catch Stardust

Throughout the event, players will be able to store 45 Gifts at once instead of the usual number.