All increased spawns, costumes, event raids, and rewards for Pokémon Go’s Longchamp Fashion Week event

The Pokémon Go collaboration with French leather goods company Longchamp Paris is now live, bringing multiple fashionable variants for Pokémon like Croagunk and Shinx.

This Fashion Week event offers a few Pokémon wearing fancy clothes, exclusive event research, new items in the shop, and is giving players the chance to capture Shiny Kricketot for the first time.

Fashion Week will run until Oct. 8. If you want to capture all of the event-exclusive Pokémon, you’ll need to complete raids, hatch Eggs, and walk around to encounter them. You can also get shiny variants of each of the fashionable Pokémon that will only be available during this collaboration.

If you plan on trying to dress up and be as trendy as possible, here are all of the increased spawns, costumes, event raids, and rewards for Pokémon Go‘s Longchamp Fashion Week.

Spawn increases

Mareep (shiny available)

Ralts (shiny available)

Skitty (shiny available)

Roselia (shiny available)

Spoink (shiny available)

Kricketot (shiny available)

Plant Cloak Burmy (shiny available)

Croagunk w/ Backwards Cap (shiny available)

Blitzle

Woobat (shiny available)

Cottonee

Minccino (shiny available)

Gothita

Event Eggs (All 7km Eggs)

Smoochum w/ Bow (shiny available)

Photobomb Spawns

Croagunk w/ Backwards Cap (shiny available)

Special moves when evolved

If you evolve Ralts into Kirlia during the event, Kirlia will know Draining Kiss

Event-specific raid battles