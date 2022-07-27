All Hisuian Discoveries event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Much easier than getting the first Pokédex filled out.

Pokémon Go is digging into the past, bringing four species native to the ancient Hisui region into the mobile game for the first time during the Hisuian Discoveries event.

Hisuian Growlite, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel, and Hisuian Braviary will all make their Pokémon Go debut between July 27 to Aug. 2.

Hisuian Qwilfish will be appearing in the wild while Hisuian Growlithe and Hisuian Sneasel are included in 7km Eggs. All three will also be able to evolve into their respective evolutions, Overqwil, Hisuian Arcanine, and Sneasler. All while Hisuian Braviary prepares to swoop in on July 31 for the event’s Raid Day.

Along with the new Pokémon, other species featured in Pokémon Legends: Arceus like Hisuian Voltorb, Buizel, and Gible are also going to be appearing more frequently. All of them will tie into the event’s Collection Challenge too.

There is no Special or Timed Research for the event, but Field Research featuring Burmy, Mantine, and Shinx is live, and here are all of the research tasks and rewards to go along with it.

All Pokémon Go Hisuian Discoveries Field Research tasks and rewards