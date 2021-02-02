All Field and Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s Team Go Rocket Celebration Event

Pokémon Go’s Team Go Rocket Celebration event is another odd example of Niantic mixing event-exclusive research and making smaller additions to keep players active.
Along with the usual increased spawns and updated Raid and Egg pools that come with every Pokémon Go event, you’ll need to prepare your team for a lot of battles since you’ll be taking on more than a few Rocket Grunts.
There isn’t any new Timed Research this time, but you’ll find plenty of new things to do in the Today’s View Research section—and most of it involves capturing Shadow Pokémon and saving the day.
If you plan to even somewhat participate in the celebration, here are all the Research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards.
Field Research
- Catch seven Poison-type Pokémon
- Gligar Encounter
- Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Nidoran♀ Encounter
- Purify three Shadow Pokémon
- Misdreavus Encounter
Today’s View Research
Team Go Rocket Celebration Part One
- Defeat one Team Go Rocket Grunts
- 10 Potions
- Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Five Super Potions
- Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Three Revives
Total Rewards: One Rocket Radar, Golbat Encounter, 10 Poké Balls
Team Go Rocket Celebration Part Two
- Defeat one Team Go Rocket Grunts
- 10 Super Potions
- Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Five Hyper Potions
- Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Three Max Revives
Total Rewards: One Rocket Radar, ??? Encounter, 15 Poké Balls
Johto Celebration Part One
- Catch 15 Dark-type Pokémon
- Five Great Balls
- Catch 15 Shadow Pokémon
- Five Revives
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader three times
- Larvitar Encounter
Total Rewards: 15 Poké Balls, one Incense, and 5,000 XP
Johto Celebration Part Two
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo
- Two Max Revives
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff
- Three Hyper Potions
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra
- Two Max Potions
Total Rewards: Ho-Oh Encounter