All Field and Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go’s Team Go Rocket Celebration Event

Pokémon Go’s Team Go Rocket Celebration event is another odd example of Niantic mixing event-exclusive research and making smaller additions to keep players active.

Along with the usual increased spawns and updated Raid and Egg pools that come with every Pokémon Go event, you’ll need to prepare your team for a lot of battles since you’ll be taking on more than a few Rocket Grunts.

There isn’t any new Timed Research this time, but you’ll find plenty of new things to do in the Today’s View Research section—and most of it involves capturing Shadow Pokémon and saving the day.

If you plan to even somewhat participate in the celebration, here are all the Research tasks you can complete, along with their rewards.

Field Research

Catch seven Poison-type Pokémon Gligar Encounter

Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts Nidoran♀ Encounter

Purify three Shadow Pokémon Misdreavus Encounter



Today’s View Research

Team Go Rocket Celebration Part One

Defeat one Team Go Rocket Grunts 10 Potions

Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts Five Super Potions

Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts Three Revives



Total Rewards: One Rocket Radar, Golbat Encounter, 10 Poké Balls

Team Go Rocket Celebration Part Two

Defeat one Team Go Rocket Grunts 10 Super Potions

Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts Five Hyper Potions

Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts Three Max Revives



Total Rewards: One Rocket Radar, ??? Encounter, 15 Poké Balls

Johto Celebration Part One

Catch 15 Dark-type Pokémon Five Great Balls

Catch 15 Shadow Pokémon Five Revives

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader three times Larvitar Encounter



Total Rewards: 15 Poké Balls, one Incense, and 5,000 XP

Johto Celebration Part Two

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo Two Max Revives

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff Three Hyper Potions

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra Two Max Potions



Total Rewards: Ho-Oh Encounter