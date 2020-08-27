All A Mega Discovery Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

Mega Evolution is about to make its debut in Pokémon Go, and it looks like the first Pokémon on the list is going to be a Mega Beedrill.

In the “A Mega Discovery” Timed Research, players will be completing tasks in order to understand the basics of Mega Evolution and earn various items that will help them along that path.

Because this the first Special Research to feature Mega Evolution, there will likely be more like it in the near future as Niantic continues to roll out more of the Mega mechanics into the game. But until then, here are all of the timed research tasks for “A Mega Discovery.”

Step one

Send three Gifts to Friends – 10 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Magikarp – 10 Super Potions

Catch 15 Pokémon – 25 Beedrill Mega Energy

Total rewards: Weedle Encounter, three Rare Candy, 5,000 XP

Step two

Power up Pokémon five times – 20 Weedle Candy

Evolve one Weedle – 2,000 Stardust

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts – one Premium Raid Pass

Total rewards: one Beedrill Mega Energy, one Charged TM, 5,000 XP

Step three

TBD – TBD

TBD – TBD

TBD – TBD

Total rewards: TBD

Step four

TBD – TBD

TBD – TBD

TBD – TBD

Total rewards: TBD