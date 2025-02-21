All 2025 Pokémon LAIC’s Champion: Bonus Timed Research in Pokémon Go tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Twitch is offering an exclusive Pokémon Go Timed Research for those who link their account to the website in celebration of the 2025 Pokémon Europe International Championships for the Pokémon Trading card game. You’ll want to grab this research before the end of the event’s weekend.

There are a few steps you’ll need to take before you can unlock this Timed Research. Not only do you need to make a Twitch Account, but it needs to be connected to your Pokémon Go one, and then you’ll have to sit down to watch the current events. Watching the current stream to catch the championship matches will be critical. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the 2025 Pokémon LAIC’s Champion Timed Research, and all tasks and rewards for completing in Pokémon Go.

How to get 2025 Pokémon LAIC’s Champion Timed Research in Pokémon Go

Celebrate the Pokémon International Championships with an exclusive Timed Researech. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

You’ll need to create a Twitch account or log into one that you use often to watch the Pokémon International Champion matches. After you’ve done this, head over to the Pokémon Go page where they’re streaming the Pokémon International Championship matches. You can tune into the stream and walk away from your computer or mute your sound if you can’t pay attention to everything that’s happening during the day.

But you don’t need to watch the event for long. The only requirement is the stream be active for at least 30 minutes. You’ll qualify for the exclusive Timed Research after you hit the 30-minute timer, and you can find the reward available in your Twitch Drops and Rewards box. Drops are available for watching the stream for those who want to earn rewards in the Pokémon Trading Card Game application.

After you’ve watched for at least 30 minutes, head to your Drops and Rewards page on your Twitch profile and ensure you’ve connected your Pokémon Go account. This is connected to your Trainer account, and if you haven’t already created one, you’ll have to do that here before you can receive the rewards and unlock them in Pokémon Go. You have until March 2 to redeem the code on Twitch, and there’s nothing exclusive about these tasks, thankfully. You want to make sure you complete the Twitch requirements before the weekend is over to watch the stream for at least 30 minutes.

All 2025 Pokémon LAIC’s Champion Timed Research in Pokémon Go

When you have the Timed Research, it’s time to start working on the tasks and rewards. You have plenty of time to begin working through these tasks, and the rewards provide you with plenty of Hoppip Candy and a Jumpluff encounter. The Jumpluff might not be an exciting catch. Still, you do receive an Elite TM, which is great for any Pokémon, especially if you’re sitting on a Legendary Pokémon that could use one in Pokémon Go to unlock an exclusive move.

Task 1

All Tasks All Rewards Catch 5 Grass-type Pokémon 10 Hoppip Candy Catch 5 Flying-type Pokémon 10 Hoppip Candy Catch 20 Pokémon 10 Hoppip Candy

All task one completion rewards: 2,025 Stardust, 189 XP, and a Jumpluff encounter

Task 2

All Tasks All Rewards Power up Pokémon 10 times 10 Hoppip Candy Battle another trainer in the Great League 10 Hoppip Candy Win three Trainer battles in Great League 10 Hoppip Candy

All task two completion rewards: 2,025 Stardust, 189 XP, and an Elite TM

