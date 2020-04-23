A Game Freak employee has tested positive for coronavirus

Game Freak, the developers behind the Pokémon franchise, says that one of its staff has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The employee, based in the Tokyo office, is under close supervision by medical staff in the “public sector”

All game freak staff have been working from home since April 1, which is far before the employee’s contraction date of April 22, so other employees are unlikely to have caught the virus from their colleague.

Game Freak does not plan to cease its work, so the DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield should still be on track to release this year sometime. There is always a chance for setbacks, however, so don’t expect any date to be concrete.