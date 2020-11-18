12 Days of Friendship event starting today in Pokémon Go

The 12 Days of Friendship event is kicking off today in Pokémon Go. As the name suggests, it’ll take place over the next 12 days ahead of the Go Beyond update that will bring major changes to the hit mobile game.

The event will run until Nov. 30. During this time, friendship levels will increase faster by opening gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, gyms, or trainer battles.

Battling together in raids will give you an attack boost and you can use Remote Raid Passes to play together while still remaining at home. You’ll earn more XP from completing raids, you can open more Gifts each day, and you’ll earn twice the XP from catching Pokémon during the event.

If you reach level 40 before the end of the event, you’ll receive the Legacy 40 medal and a Timed Research that rewards the exclusive Gyarados Hat avatar item. The game’s level cap will be increased to 50 with the Go Beyond update next month.

Celebrate with your friends, but don’t forget to follow the guidelines from your local health authorities regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Go Beyond update will bring several changes and features to Pokémon Go, including new Pokémon from the Kalos region and the addition of seasons.