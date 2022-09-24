Here are some of the best Pokémon games made by the community developers.

The Pokémon media franchise has established itself as one of the biggest in the world, wherein it indulged in various mediums of entertainment, such as anime series, movies, card games, toys, and most importantly, video games.

The first Pokémon video game was released in 1998, in the form of the Pokémon Red and Blue versions. Since then, over 80 Pokémon games have launched and made every Pokémon fan’s choice of titles more diverse than ever. But these 80 games are just the tip of the iceberg since the community also made their own Pokémon games.

These community-made Pokémon games are what we know as the Pokémon ROM hacks. The Pokémon Company may not officially release them, but these titles provide a different take on some of the existing Pokémon games today.

With that in mind, here is our list of the 12 best Pokémon ROM hacks, ranked based on gameplay, aesthetics, and overall impact on the community.

12 best Pokémon ROM hacks, ranked

12) Pokémon One Piece

This ROM hack is the most unique out of all the games on our list, and its name says it all. Pokémon One Piece uses characters from the One Piece anime and manga series franchise as the Pokémons players can use in battles.

Its base game is FireRed, and nothing much has changed besides the characters. But that alone already gives a different take on how you will play a Pokémon game. Using Monkey D. Luffy and Portgas D. Ace as your main offensive creatures in a Pokémon is just a treat to watch.

11) Pokémon Radical Red

Just like Pokémon One Piece, Pokémon Radical Red used Fire Red and did not change much in the story. But what makes it interesting for fans is its difficulty level, which greatly increased compared to its base game. This includes the level cap for players and the Gym Leaders and antagonistic bosses who are harder to deal with.

But on the brighter side of things, players of Radical Red could catch all the Pokémon from Generations One to Eight. Also, the Pokémon’s moves and stats are different from the original ones, making it a more refreshing take on the usual combat players can experience in the original games.

10) Pokémon DarkFire

Pokémon DarkFire uses Pokémon Emerald as its base game, and we know how this Generation Three title managed to become one of the best mainline Pokémon titles in history, especially with its storyline, featured Pokémon, and more.

With that, this ROM hack is already something worth trying, though one unique aspect players should know is that there are no gyms in Pokémon DarkFire. This makes each Pokémon more inclined to be used in the story of the game, which is somehow darker than the usual Pokémon game plots.

9) Pokémon Rocket Edition

Another game that uses FireRed as the base game, Pokémon Rocket Edition,lets players take the role of Team Rocket’s Grunt. This makes the story of the original FireRed game more interesting since you are playing from the perspective of an originally antagonizing character. Here, you can commit crimes, steal other trainers’ Pokémon, and prove yourself as Team Rocket’s best member.

8) Pokémon Dark Rising

There is more than one Pokémon Dark Rising game since this continuous series of games have unique yet connected stories. You can compare this to a trilogy of Star Wars, though, of course, it is set in the vast world of Pokémon. Its base game is also FireRed, and there are already five existing Pokémon Dark Rising games so far. Just note that you’ll cross another world in the fourth game, known as Pokémon Dark Rising Origins: Worlds Collide, since you can also catch some Digimon here.

In all of the Pokémon Dark Rising games, players may be able to catch up to almost 400 Pokémon, ranging from Generations Oneto Five. Also, you’ll find Doctor Roy here, the counterpart to Nurse Joy, who heals all of your Pokémon.

7) Pokémon Flora Sky

Another Pokémon ROM hack that uses Emerald as the base game, Pokémon Flora Sky, features over 360 Pokémon and a fun and exciting story around Team Magma and Team Aqua. There are different Gym Leaders in this game, and some unique items players may not use in other Pokémon games.

Players may also indulge themselves in the story that involves the Creation Trio of Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina. But aside from their original stories from the games and anime series/movies, there are other available stories for the Creation Trio and other Legendary Pokémon like Groudon and Kyogre.

6) Pokémon Gaia

One of the ROM hacks with the most up-to-date graphics and visuals, Pokémon Gaia is a fan-made game with Pokémon FireRed as its base title. This game’s story makes it more interesting, especially with how a certain old civilization was rattled when an earthquake occurred. You should be able to prevent another one from happening in the present game.

Players may also explore the regions of Kanto, Johto, Sinnoh, Unova, and Kalos in Pokémon Gaia, though its story is mainly set in the region of Orbtus.

5) Pokémon Unbound

Pokémon Unbound is another game that features FireRed as its base game. But the original game’s story is spiced up thanks to the inclusion of more updated features, such as the Z Moves and Mega Evolutions. The game is set in the region of Borrius, whose plot mainly revolves around The Shadows, which is known to be an antagonistic group (like Team Rocket and the likes).

If you are someone who loves a game that has a lot of content, then you can definitely try this ROM hack. Aside from the main story, there are a bunch of side quests you can do which are very much inclined to the main plot.

4) Pokémon Phoenix Rising

In Pokémon Phoenix Rising, players are tasked to find and eventually resurrect the Legendary Pokémon, Ho-Oh, in the region of Hawthorne. The plot’s outcome depends on the players’ decision-making, making the game unique compared to the official Pokémon games available.

Mega Evolutions and its feature known as the Relic Pokémon can be used by players here. Pokémon Phoenix Rising also gets updated regularly, so you will surely have a ton of content to play with every time.

3) Pokémon Sors

If you want a different take on the story of the usual Pokémon games, then Pokémon Sors could be for you. This ROM hack features a story like no other, especially with the introduction of the Eclipse type. Existing Pokémon could eventually turn violet when they become this type, granting some different abilities than the original ones.

Pokémon Sors takes place in the region of Hupest, and players may catch more than 700 Pokémon here, ranging from Generations One to Seven. Be careful with the obstacles you may face along the way while exploring since these could be more dangerous compared to the regular Pokémon games.

2) Pokémon Prism

The second on our list is the ROM hack that uses Pokémon Crystal as its base game. Pokémon Prism tasks players to take the role of Lance’s child, who goes on a quest to acquire and win 20 Gym badges. The story is set in the regions of Naljo and Rijon, with the player getting a Larvitar at the start, serving as his or her travel buddy.

This ROM hack introduces two new Pokémon types: Gas and Sound-types. If you are in for a very different yet interesting take while retaining the core elements of Pokémon games, then Pokémon Prism could be a good choice.

1) Pokémon GS Chronicles

Topping off our list of the best Pokémon ROM hacks is Pokémon GS Chronicles.

Pokémon Gold and Silver have become two of the most iconic mainline games in the franchise’s history, especially with their gameplay elements that were passed down to the latest Pokémon games today. And doing a ROM hack using both games? It is definitely a masterpiece. Pokémon GS Chronicles includes all 400 plus Pokémon from Generations One to Six while keeping the stories from the original Gold and Silver titles.

A slight change, however, is the dialogue that is a bit different compared to the base games. But still, trying this ROM hack would be worth it and be considered the best.

Websites where you can download Pokémon ROM hacks

Be careful about what ROM hack you play There could be a chance that some of these hacks could harm your computer. It’s also illegal to download and play ROMs without paying the game developer. We are not recommending getting hacked ROMs without the permission of the developer or publisher, this is for educational purposes.