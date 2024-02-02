Persona 3 Reload: What serious problem arose for the farmers?

Attending school is a big part of Persona 3 Reload, and it also means answering questions for the teachers every so often. When Mr. Ono is teaching class one day, he’s going to ask you about a serious problem that arose for farmers during the feudalism period.

It’s a difficult question to answer. A lot of things happened during this time, and it can be challenging to narrow down the exact issues farmers faced during this time. Luckily, we can help figure it out so you can accurately answer the question. Here’s what you need to know about how to answer what serious problem arose for farmers in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the answer to what serious problem arose for farmers in Persona 3 Reload

The answer has everything to do with feudalism. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The question Mr. Ono asks you is about the feudalism period: “At the same time, a serious problem arose for the farmers. Do you remember what that was?” The answer you need to select is social disparity in Persona 3 Reload, which became a huge issue for farmers as they tried to own land.

It’s a challenge to narrow this answer down, as Mr. Ono provides several hints at the answer but does not directly say it. Luckily, there’s always the option for you to go through the chat log you had with Mr. Ono before you answer Persona 3 Reload, an ability I wish I could use more often in real life during work meetings.

The issue farmers faced during this time was that while it was their job to farm the fields to feed their kingdoms, they were expected to serve the knights that owned their lands or pay rent as they used these locations. Even though it was the farmer’s job, having to pay for the land they used to work prevented them from moving through society. It’s not something you normally hear talked about too often, but Mr. Ono wants to make sure you get through these important chapters, especially as you get closer to the Sengoku era where he can discuss samurai.

Your Charm Social Stat goes up after you successfully answer this question. This is one of the rare opportunities to raise your Social Stat during school, such as choosing to sleep or pay attention in class. Luckily, the question won’t appear on a future exam, but it’s still tricky to answer during your Persona 3 Reload playthrough.