Persona 3 Reload: Servant Tower weakness

You can find yourself facing several unique enemies in Persona 3 Reload, each with a variety of weaknesses. The Servant Tower will be one of the more fearsome adversaries, and there’s a specific way to take them out.

Like any Persona 3 Reload enemy, the Servant Tower can only be hurt by a handful of attacks. You want to be careful when facing off against it to make sure you don’t waste your energy or spend too much time on this fight. Here’s what you need to know about every weakness of the Servant Tower in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the Servant Tower’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload

Look for the lightning bolt in a Persona’s attacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When facing off against the Servant Tower in Persona 3 Reload on Floor 47, the primary element type of attack you want to use is Electricity. Whenever you hit the Servant Tower with an Electricity-based Persona attack, it will be Weak, allowing you to Shift to a party member or perform an All-Out Attack if all enemies are knocked on the ground.

You should unlock several allies by this point in your Persona 3 Reload journey: Fuuka, Akihiko, and Mitsuru. Of the three, Akihiko excels with Electricity attacks, and he’s perfect for this encounter, capable of attacking with powerful Electricity attacks, making short work of the Servant Tower. You want to consider your choices for every enemy encounter, such as tracking down the Supreme Hand, a treasured Shadow in Tartarus.

If you don’t happen to have Akihiko with you during this battle, though, you should have at least one or two Personas that can unleash these attacks. You want to try having at least one type of attack throughout your entire Persona arsenal, ensuring you can hit these weaknesses when missing out on a particular party member. I find it best to always check the Persona team I have in my lineup before an encounter. If I notice I’m missing an element, I can make my way to the Velvet Room at the entrance of Tartarus to find a Persona Fusion that I can use, or to summon one at cost. You always want to consider your party’s Persona attacks, especially when playing on Merciless.

After you’ve defeated the Servant Tower, more of Tartarus should open up to you. The Servant Tower is a unique enemy. Although you might encounter similar ones as you process through Tartarus, these enemies have distinct weaknesses. You may have to use Fuuka’s analysis ability to figure these out, or you can use trial-and-error alongside your teammates to figure it out.