Persona 3 Reload: Raging Turret weakness

As you explore Tziah in Persona 3 Reload, you’re in for some big fights against its Gatekeepers, including the Raging Turret.

This miniboss appears on floor 126 (126F) in Tartarus, and it’s one of the first major enemies that will try to stop your ascension into the tower. It can deal some pretty hefty physical damage, especially if it’s buffed. Luckily for players, though, it has a weakness that’s easy to exploit, especially with the right members on your team.

Here’s how you can make the most of Raging Turret’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload.

What is Raging Turret’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

The Raging Turret is weak to Wind but resists Slash damage. You have more reasons than just healing to bring Yukari to this one.

Junpei as a Magic damage dealer? Believe it… or don’t. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Raging Turret in Persona 3 Reload

One of your biggest weapons against the Raging Turret is going to be S.E.E.S.’ healer extraordinaire, Yukari. Having her in your corner is generally a good move, but in this fight, her Wind abilities and high Magic stat make her deadly.

Your goal is to set up All-Out Attacks with Yukari and the protagonist, letting you take huge chunks out of Raging Turret’s vast health pool. If you have someone else with healing abilities in your party, you can move Yukari exclusively to a damage dealer role and let them keep the healing flowing. Item healing is also valid.

Junpei doesn’t have much to do here, so don’t feel guilty about spending his Theurgy to knock out a chunk of Raging Turret’s health. Yukari’s Theurgy is also particularly useful since it will knock down the Raging Turret, and she can get it back quickly in future fights.

Raging Turret will respond in kind by throwing a barrage of physical attacks at you, with a bevy of buffs that come with it. It has some AoE attacks that can chomp at several of your allies, and its mechanic of loading multiple bullets lets it hit more than once per turn. Keep throwing Wind at it and make sure your party is topped up, and Raging Turret will be done in no time.