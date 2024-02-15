Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Raging Turret weakness

A strong gatekeeper in Tziah.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|
Published: Feb 15, 2024 12:34 pm
SEES engages the Raging Turret.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you explore Tziah in Persona 3 Reload, you’re in for some big fights against its Gatekeepers, including the Raging Turret.

Recommended Videos

This miniboss appears on floor 126 (126F) in Tartarus, and it’s one of the first major enemies that will try to stop your ascension into the tower. It can deal some pretty hefty physical damage, especially if it’s buffed. Luckily for players, though, it has a weakness that’s easy to exploit, especially with the right members on your team.

Here’s how you can make the most of Raging Turret’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload.

What is Raging Turret’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

The Raging Turret is weak to Wind but resists Slash damage. You have more reasons than just healing to bring Yukari to this one.

Fuuka scans Raging Turret, showing it's weak to Wind but nullifies Slash
Junpei as a Magic damage dealer? Believe it… or don’t. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Raging Turret in Persona 3 Reload

One of your biggest weapons against the Raging Turret is going to be S.E.E.S.’ healer extraordinaire, Yukari. Having her in your corner is generally a good move, but in this fight, her Wind abilities and high Magic stat make her deadly.

Your goal is to set up All-Out Attacks with Yukari and the protagonist, letting you take huge chunks out of Raging Turret’s vast health pool. If you have someone else with healing abilities in your party, you can move Yukari exclusively to a damage dealer role and let them keep the healing flowing. Item healing is also valid.

Junpei doesn’t have much to do here, so don’t feel guilty about spending his Theurgy to knock out a chunk of Raging Turret’s health. Yukari’s Theurgy is also particularly useful since it will knock down the Raging Turret, and she can get it back quickly in future fights.

Raging Turret will respond in kind by throwing a barrage of physical attacks at you, with a bevy of buffs that come with it. It has some AoE attacks that can chomp at several of your allies, and its mechanic of loading multiple bullets lets it hit more than once per turn. Keep throwing Wind at it and make sure your party is topped up, and Raging Turret will be done in no time.

related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Order Giant weakness
SEES engage an Order Giant.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Order Giant weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Judgment Sword weakness
The Judgment Sword within a Monad Door in Tziah
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Judgment Sword weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Emperor Beetle weakness
The Emperor Beetle as a Monad Door boss in Tziah.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Emperor Beetle weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness
Facing off against a Steel Gigas
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Decarabia in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Decarabia being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Decarabia in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Order Giant weakness
SEES engage an Order Giant.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Order Giant weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Judgment Sword weakness
The Judgment Sword within a Monad Door in Tziah
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Judgment Sword weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Emperor Beetle weakness
The Emperor Beetle as a Monad Door boss in Tziah.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Emperor Beetle weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness
Facing off against a Steel Gigas
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Decarabia in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Decarabia being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Decarabia in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 15, 2024

Author

Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.