Persona 3 Reload: Lustful Snake weakness

The Lustful Snake is one of the more challenging Shadows you can find in Persona 3 Reload. It’s an elite enemy appears in Tartarus as you make your way up to the higher levels, but it does have a weakness you can hit.

Recommended Videos

Not only is the Lustful Snake a difficult enemy to defeat, but it’s also one you need to track down for Elizabeth’s requests. When you’re in the earlier levels of Tartarus, defeating this enemy is a great way to boost your level and increase the chance of earning great rewards you can sell for money to purchase helpful equipment. This guide covers the Lustful Snake weakness in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the Lustful Snake weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

You need to use Ice attacks on the Lustful Snake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lustful Snake is weak to Ice attacks in Persona 3 Reload. You can hit it with any Ice attack, and it enters the weak state, dropping to the ground to give you an opportunity to unleash an All-Out Attack. Because these enemies are normally found by themselves, expect to take advantage of this nearly every time.

You can find the Lustful Snake on multiple foes, and it initially begins to appear as you get closer to floor 60. I found my first one on floor 57, the Arqa region. It’s an elite enemy in this area, which means it won’t be the same as the standard Shadows you find wandering around. Instead, in Persona 3 Reload, elite enemies are indicated by a distinct red glow, and your allies often point out how much stronger these opponents are before you enter combat. I recommend getting a hit on them before you enter combat, giving you an additional turn against them before they can react.

Because Lustful Snakes are weak to Ice attacks, it’s best to bring Mitsuru. She and her Persona have access to various Ice attacks, making them best suited for your party to defeat them. However, you can also use your multiple Personas and take advantage of this weakness if Mitsuru is not in your party.

After you defeat a Lustful Snake, there’s a chance it can drop Black Quartz, a required item to complete one of Elizabeth’s requests. You need to take this item to the bartender at the Club Escapade to get the glasses he can sell you for 10,000 and then bring it back to Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload.