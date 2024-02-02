How to change language in Persona 3 Reload

If you’re looking to change your regional language to Japanese, or vice versa, in Persona 3 Reload, we’ve got top tips on changing its language settings.

What year is it?! Don’t worry, the year is 2024, and you are playing 2006’s Persona 3 with better visuals, more content, and improvements across the board. Persona 3 Reload brings back all the original’s beloved characters and plenty of settings to make the RPG title more enjoyable for you.

Persona 3 Reload will be a completely new experience for many, perhaps even dipping their toes into the series for the first time, and knowledge such as changing the in-game language is a must.

Changing language in Persona 3 Reload

Language is a barrier no more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Atlus and P Studio make it easy to change the language settings in Persona 3 Reload, as you will have to take a simple trip to the game’s settings and alter the option via the “Change Voice Language” toggle. You will have a little bit of word to do before you get to this point, however.

Let’s dispense with the jibber-jabber and show you how to perform this handy trick as you can’t do this straight away:

Progress through Persona 3 Reload until you first gain full access to your character. Once you do, press pause to access the Menu. Then to System. Now click on Config. Finally, scroll down until you get to Change Voice Language. You’ll have the option to cycle through the language selections.

You can have the settings set to English and change it to Japanese to make Persona 3 Reload feel more authentic.

