When does the Payday 3 review embargo lift?

Payday 3 is on the way (and it’s already out if you own the Silver or Gold editions). If you’re on the fence about buying the game or just want to hear what game critics have to say about it, the Payday 3 review embargo is lifting soon.

Payday 3 is the latest installment in the beloved franchise, and a much-needed one: Payday 2 celebrated its 10th anniversary last month—which, in live-service video game years, is probably about the equivalent of being a great-great-great-grandfather.

Unsurprisingly, heists continue to be a the core of Payday 3, and the game offers plenty of opportunities to “borrow” valuables from banks, an art gallery, and even a nightclub. Players also get different ways to tackle the heists: either go in quietly or go in guns blazing. Of course, there’s a huge weight that comes with the legacy of Payday. And if you’re wondering how your favorite outlets rate the game, you won’t have to wait much longer to see them collect their thoughts.

Once the review embargo lifts, game journalists from all over the world will share their opinions and experiences with the game. Dot Esports is among the outlets that will publish a review—though we won’t publish ours exactly when the embargo lifts since we’d like a bit more time with the game to make sure we do it justice.

Payday 3 review embargo time and date

The review embargo for Payday 3 lifts at 10am CT on Sept. 21. This is the same as the Payday 3 release date, and we’ve included a countdown so you know exactly how long you have until you can start reading about the game (or outright playing it).

Los Angeles: 8am PT

8am PT New York: 11am ET

11am ET Rio de Janeiro: 12pm BRT

12pm BRT London: 4pm BST

4pm BST Berlin: 5pm CEST

5pm CEST Sydney: 1am AEST on Sept. 22

The embargo review lifts at the same time as the game releases, so you can read some reviews before you dive into the action yourself—and at the least, it will keep you busy while the game downloads.

