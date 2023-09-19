Payday 3 countdown: Exact release time and date

Payday 3 is almost here, and we’re counting down the days for the full release. Those who own either the Silver or Gold editions can already dive into the game as part of an early-access period, but if you don’t, you’ll have to wait a bit more for the full release before you can play.

Whether you’re a veteran heister or a newcomer to the franchise, Payday 3 brings another round of action for all players, with plenty in stock to make for a memorable experience. From stealth to zip lines and grenade launchers, you can use an array of tools to make sure the heist goes according to plan—and it’s even better if your plan is just mayhem.

If you’re eager to jump in on the action, Payday 3 is releasing in full on Sept. 21, though the early-access period kicked off on Sept. 18. If you can’t hop in just yet, you can get warmed up ahead of the full release by watching content creators take a stab at the game. Watching them can already get you familiar with heists and tactics—though, of course, going in blind is also a valid choice.

Here is the exact release time for Payday 3‘s full launch so you know when you can get a share of the action. We’ve also included our countdown so you don’t need to worry about timezones.

Payday 3 release date and time

Payday 3‘s full launch is scheduled for 10am CT on Sept. 21, so there’s not much of a wait. We’ve added a countdown to the exact Payday 3 release time so you can keep track of it as the deadline draws near.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 2 : 0 9 : 4 2 : 3 6

If you want to know when Payday 3 will launch in your timezone, developer Starbreeze shared the exact release times for multiple countries, which we’ve added below. That way, you can start planning ahead for the release.

Los Angeles: 8am PT on Sept. 21

8am PT on Sept. 21 New York: 11am ET on Sept. 21

11am ET on Sept. 21 São Paulo, Brazil: 12pm BRT on Sept. 21

12pm BRT on Sept. 21 London, England: 4pm BST on Sept. 21

4pm BST on Sept. 21 Paris, France: 5pm CEST on Sept. 21

5pm CEST on Sept. 21 Istanbul, Turkey: 6pm TRT on Sept. 21

6pm TRT on Sept. 21 Tokyo, Japan: 12am JST on Sept. 22

12am JST on Sept. 22 Sydney, Australia: 1am AEST on Sept. 22

1am AEST on Sept. 22 Auckland, New Zealand: 3am NZST on Sept. 22

The action doesn’t stop at launch, however. Starbreeze promised four DLCs, plus seasonal events, new weapons, characters, and enemy times, an Unreal Engine upgrade, quality-of-life changes, and more—and that’s all for Year One.

