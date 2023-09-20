Payday 3 gives players a boatload of interesting skills to use, all in the hopes of making your stealing endeavors far more efficient. These important skills have their own divisions which you can grind through. Once you’ve mastered all the elements of your skill collection, you’ll be in and out of vaults in no time at all.
Each skill has a Basic element you’ll receive instantly and an Aced skill that is available once you’ve collected enough points to acquire it. The amount starts at 500 and increases as you progress through the Payday 3 skill lines.
What are RUSH, EDGE, and GRIT in Payday 3?
- Grit: You’ll take 10 percent less damage
- Edge: You’ll deal 10 percent more damage
- Rush: increases your movement speed
All Payday 3 Skills
Medic
You revive your teammates 20 percent faster, as well as having two additional charges for your Medic Bags. Medics also gain grit from reviving teammates, this means you’ll take 40 percent less damage as you bring your heist-mates back.
Inside Medic, you’ll also be able to unlock:
- Steady Hands
- Extra Charge
- Combat Medic
- Code Blue
- Triage
- Field Surgery
Ammo Specialist
Your basic provides an increased ammo capacity of 20 percent and you’ll get two additional charges for your ammo bags. Whenever you pick up ammo, you’ll gain EDGE if the magazine you’re holding isn’t full.
Ammo Specialist also has:
- Scrounger
- Fully Loaded
- Plate Up
- High Grain
- Mag Throw
- Top Up
Mower
You’ll receive EDGE every time you shoot 35 bullets and refresh your EDGE whenever you reload a weapon with an empty magazine.
The Mower skill tree includes:
- Recoil Handling
- Suppressive Fire
- Ammo Funnel
- Replenish
- Sprint Loaded
Infiltrator
You’ll gain or refresh RUSH every time you successfully pick a lock or kill an enemy with a throwing knife. RUSH is also gained when a guard begins to detect you.
You’ll also be able to unlock:
- Quick Fingers
- Retriever
- Bagger
- Blade Bouncer
- Frugal Thrower
Tank
Your armor chunks regeneration speed is increased by 20 percent, as well as two extra charges for your ammo bag. Once an armor chunk breaks, you’ll gain GRIT
Tank also includes:
- Hardy
- Extra Plates
- Armor Up
- Last Man Standing
- Disengage
Sharpshooter
Players standing still for 1.5 seconds will gain EDGE if they’re also aiming down sights. EDGE will be refreshed once you get a headshot while aiming down sight.
Inside Sharpshooter, there is also:
- Collateral Control
- Long Shot
- Precision Shot
- Cutting Shot
- Speed Aim
Escapist
Three seconds of sprinting will gain RUSH. If you have RUSH available and slide, it’s consumed, and you gain or refresh EDGE.
What follows escapist includes:
- Balanced
- Move and Cover
- Slide Tackle
- Battering Ram
- Swift
Demolitionist
Explosions that occur as a result of your shots or throwables will have a 20 percent increase in area of effect. Whenever an explosion is your fault, you’ll gain RUSH.
You’ll also be able to unlock:
- Cooker
- Shell Shock
- Blowback
- Blast Shield
- Overcooked
- Extra Munitions
Enforcer
Whenever two enemies are killed within four seconds of each other, and within five meters of you, you’ll get GRIT. Whenever an enemy is killed within five meters range, you’ll gain EDGE if you already have GRIT.
Enforcer allows you to unlock:
- Quick Reload
- Face To Face
- Solid
- Combat Reload
- Shock and Awe
Manipulator
Whenever you tie up and trade a hostage, it’ll be 50 percent faster. Once you’ve traded the hostage, it’ll count as an additional hostage.
You’ll also get:
- Overbearing
- Silver Tongue
- Negotiator
- Menacing
- Stockholm Syndrome
- Master Trader
Engineer
This skill line will give you access to the Sentry Turret equipment. This turret will shoot non-mechanical enemies until they are dead. The turret can reach maximum heat and can be moved at any point.
This skill increases the maximum heat of your new turret. You’ll also increase it by another 20 percent as you progress through the skill line.
Engineer also provides:
- AP Turret
- Cooling System
- Detonation
- Spin Cycle
- Dual Sentries
- Targeted Fire
Gunslinger
Whenever you change to your other weapon, you’ll gain EDGE. But ADSing will end any EDGE. Hipfire headshots will refresh your edge.
Here’s what you can also get:
- From the hip
- Heavy Hipfire
- Finisher
- Quick Draw
Grifter
You’ll gain RUSH if you are within one meter of a civilian or employee with your mask off. When you have your mask on, any civilians and employees within 10 meters that can see you will become intimidated.
This also includes:
- Walk the walk
- Social Engineering
- Open Mic
- Slippery
Hacker
Players who hack cameras gain access to the area’s CCTV system. You’ll also gain one Runtime. You can cause an electrical explosion, stunning anyone within range once you overload a device. This will provide an additional Runtime.
Progressing Hacker can also help you acquire:
- Secure Loop
- Appliance Breach
- Routed Ping
- Glitch Protocol
- Signal Catch
Tactician
Whenever you stun or stagger an enemy you’ll gain EDGE. Your flashbang and smoke grenade area of effect is increased by 20 percent.
- Crowd Control
- Coup De Grace
- Discombobulate
- Expose
- Scramble
Strategist
You can mark one additional target and it will last 20 percent longer. You can also mark one additional target for 20 percent longer once this is ACED.
- Combat Marking
- Threat Assessment
- Misdirect
- Marked for Death
CQC Specialist
Whenever you perform a takedown, you’ll gain RUSH. Once this is ACED you’ll gain GRIT as you use a person as a human shield.
- Soft Assets
- Groundskeeper
- Pin Puller
- Savage Takedown
- Pressure Points
- Cover Up