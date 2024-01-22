What is Level Sync in Palworld?

There’s a long way to go before reaching the maximal level in Palworld. Fortunately, before you do, you’ll be able to explore the whole game without too much challenge thanks to Level Sync.

Level Sync is what keeps the game balanced regardless of your progression from level one to the level cap, especially regarding your base and team of Pals.

It changes the way to envision your strategy, so you might also want to deactivate it to get a more rewarding challenge in your game. Here is everything explained about Level Sync and whether you can turn it off in Palworld.

Level Sync explained in Palworld

Fight Jetragon with a powerful team. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Level Sync is a key element of progression management in Palworld. There are enemies of all kinds of levels, which makes them easy or impossible to defeat, depending on your level. But once you defeat a wild Pal and tame it to add it to your roster, its level will sync down to your level.

It means that there’s no use in seeking high level enemies when you can come back later when your level will be equal to theirs. You can also fight enemies stronger than you, but your only reward will be the added challenge. And if you want to gain XP faster, it’s better to manipulate the parameters of your world and focus on bosses rather than just facing off against higher level normal enemies.

Can you turn off Level Sync in Palworld?

Level Sync cannot be turned off in Palworld at the time of writing. However, you can adjust the level of difficulty of the game in your settings if you want to progress faster or add more challenge. You can also change a lot of parameters when setting up a server, but turning this off isn’t part of the commands you can enter yet.

Since building your base is a key part of the game, having a team of Pals with harmonized stats is important, which can explain why the devs have Level Sync locked in place for now.