The best locations for your second Palworld base

You unlock the ability to set up a second base once you hit base level 10 in Palworld. While you can set up your bases pretty much anywhere, we found the perfect spots.

Where to set up your second base in Palworld

This is where I build my Ore Farming base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should set up your second base in a spot with many Ore Deposits. Essentially, your second base should be an Ore Farm. Several spots in Palworld are ripe with Ore Deposits. The best place I found for farming Ore was at -8, -529. You can get to this spot by walking southeast (over the bridge) from the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster (where you get the Legendary Handgun Schematic). There is a spot near the edge of a cliff with a whopping eight Ore Deposits. If you set up base here, you’ll never have to worry about Ore Ingots. It’s also conveniently shaped so that raiders can only attack from two sides.

Look at all the Ore! Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can see from the image above, there’s quite a lot of Ore. Oh, and avoid making a Stone Pit. If you do, your Pals may start completely ignoring all the Ore and focus on mining Stone, and you’ll have to keep reminding them why they are here in the first place.

This Ore Farm was so great that I eventually disbanded my first base and turned it into my only one. But after I hit level 35, I had to move from Ingots to Refined Ingots.

Where to set up your third base in Palworld

This is where I set up my coal farming base. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should set up your third base in a spot with Coal Deposits. After you outgrow regular Ingots, you need to move to Improved Ingots. To get Improved Ingots, you need both regular Ore and Coal. Like with Ore, there are several good spots for farming Coal in Palworld.

The one I picked was the spot at 160, -69. It’s just east of the Vaelet World Boss fight. Aesthetically, this is one ugly-looking spot. The ground is steep, everything I build is at an angle, and trees block the way all the time, but there’s a lot of Coal on this cliff. Even better, since the base is on the edge of a cliff, enemies can only attack from one side, and you can even bait them to get to the edge, allowing you to take them down one by one.

It ain’t much, but it’s honest work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I didn’t build much in this base, but it is an excellent spot for farming Coal. I mostly visit this spot to get some Coal, bring snacks for my Pals (and pet them, of course), and return to the main (regular Ore) base.

And there you have it. For your next base, you should probably disband your original and maybe create a new one with Sulfur Deposits.