Palworld player warns casual gamers to avoid playstyle that can completely ‘ruin the game’

Pocketpair’s monster-taming survival game Palworld can get quite grindy at times, especially if you’re focused on beating the game over having fun—and one player took it on themselves to remind casual gamers what matters more.

Recommended Videos

In a Reddit post dated Feb. 14, a Palworld hunter called u/Zinthaniel stressed the importance of enjoying the game over grinding to max out everything you can. “Don’t get lost in the sauce of Min/Max players,” the post says, before warning casual gamers that it can ruin the fun. “I remember how this ruined pocket monsters [Pokémon] for me among other games.”

No Pal is a bad Pal. Image via PocketPair

Min-maxing is a playstyle where players max out everything they can as fast as possible. Simply put, it focuses on improving characters, skills, builds, and anything possible to always have an advantage over other players and the game itself.

While it may seem like a decent approach for those who want to set records or be a top player, min-maxing sabotages the experience for those who play for fun. The Redditor shared how they got caught up in the guides and discourse of min-maxing players on the Palworld subreddit.

While clarifying their post isn’t meant to target competitive gamers, the user shared that it’s very easy to mistake the min-maxing playstyle as Palworld’s “objective reality” that shouldn’t be ignored. Striving for this playstyle can kill the joy for casual gamers who don’t want to be the best of the best, when it’s better to enjoy the game at their own pace.

Most players in the comments agree with the Redditor’s suggestions, urging others to explore Palworld’s intricacies on their own. A popular comment suggests players should challenge Pals higher than their own levels, as it’s incredibly fun. If you’re worried about your Pals getting hurt, here’s a tip the player offered: Recall your Pal to dodge attacks.

Most of Palworld’s fun lies in discovering things on your own. While it may seem easier to simply look up a guide for confusing mechanics like breeding, crafting weapons, and finding schematics, it’s far too easy to get caught up in min-maxing, and before long, stop having fun.