Palworld Jan. 27 patch addresses infinite loading screen bug, but more ‘problems’ persist

Palworld players who have struggled with the infinite loading screen or black screen bugs will be happy to hear developers Pocketpair have patched the issue via a Jan. 27 micropatch. However, devs have warned problems may persist and the team is continuing to investigate.

Announced on the official Palworld Discord, the 47MB update today addressed one of the biggest bugs plaguing the early access title. The infinite black screen bug has been affecting players since day one and despite many proposed solutions to fix the problem, none did the job permanently. Devs and players alike are hoping today’s update clears the issue once and for all.

No more infinite loading screens…hopefully. Image via Pocketpair

The black screen bug became even more problematic after Pocketpair pushed the v.0.1.3.0 update last week, which addressed rampant cheating and the team’s first attempt at fixing the black screen bug. However, users continued to report the bug’s occurrence on PC.

However, today’s update should put a stop to both errors and also make login and access to official servers smoother. That said, the Palworld team has said to be on the lookout for other faults that may occur as a result of the update. “A new update fixing infinite loading problems had [sic] been released, but not all problems had been solved,” Pocketpair devs said, adding investigations into the issues were ongoing.

Despite this, Palworld continues to enjoy one of the most successful launches for an early access title in recent history. Over 2.1 million players logged in yesterday on Steam alone according to stats site SteamDB, and while the chase for PUBG’s record of 3.2 million appears well out of reach, Palworld maintains an incredibly active player base.

The faster devs push through bugs and issues plaguing the title like last week’s save file issue and this week’s infinite loading screen bug, the better the playing experience will be going forward. Pocketpair stresses that should users encounter any more errors, they are reported via Palworld’s bug page on its website.