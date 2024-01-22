How to get the Memory Reset Drug in Palworld—and why you shouldn’t use it

Leveling up in Palworld provides Stat Points that can be used to improve your character in a variety of ways—and you can use the Memory Reset Drug if you change your mind. But you shouldn’t currently use it.

The Memory Reset Drug in Palworld is designed to allow you to refresh your character build entirely, either to earn back points that you regret putting in a specific area or to boost your stats in a specific way for a particular fight or task.

There is currently a particularly nasty bug with the feature, however, and the developers have advised you to steer clear of it.

Where to get Memory Reset Drug in Palworld

Refreshing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Memory Reset Drug in Palworld does not appear on the Technology Tree and is unlocked automatically. But it can only be crafted at the Electric Medicine Workbench, which is available to unlock at Level 43.

The Electric Medicine Workbench requires electricity to run, so you’ll need Pals with the Generating Electricity Work Suitability, and Pals need the Medicine Production Work Suitability to use the Workbench. If you don’t have the Pals or have not built an Electric Medicine Workbench, you’re unable to get the Memory Reset Drug.

When using an Electric Medicine Workbench, you can craft the Memory Wiping Medicine from 99 Beautiful Flowers, 50 Horns, 50 Bones, and 50 Pal Fluids. Once the consumable is crafted, consume it to respec your character’s stats—but steer clear of this for now as a critical bug is present in the game.

Palworld Memory Reset Drug bug, explained

You should not use a Memory Reset Drug in Palworld as there is a bug that can result in your Capture Power also being reduced. This means any Lifmunk Effigies you’ve worked hard to gather on the map could be made redundant and your ability to capture Pals will become weaker.

In a Discord post, Pocketpair said the issue is currently being investigated and urged players to “refrain from using it” until the issue has been resolved. That’s about as direct as instructions come, so make sure you don’t use the Memory Reset Drug.

The most concerning part about the bug is that the reduction to Capture Power is “impossible to recover,” so your hard work will effectively be wiped away entirely. While you may regret wasting a few Stat Points, it’s best to hold off for the time being.