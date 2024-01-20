How to write and leave memos on a signboard in Palworld

If you’re playing Palworld with a group of friends, but you want to leave a message for a select few while you’re off exploring, a Signboard can be a great way to note some thoughts down for others to see.

You can unlock Signs quite early on into your Palworld adventure, by grinding your character to level seven and using one Ancient Technology point to gain access to its simple recipe of 10 Wood. Once you’ve garnered enough resources, you can choose where you’d like to place down this item.

The Sign can be placed anywhere on your base, and can be used to welcome visitors to your humble abode and mark down locations of certain resources. If you’re a wanted criminal, you can even use a Sign to warn off any intruders that might be encroaching onto your base.

How to write and leave messages on Signs in Palworld

A little message for you and your friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re looking to write up a memo for your friends, place the Sign in the desired location and press the corresponding key or button to interact with the item. Afterward, a small box will appear, where you will be able to change the text on the Sign to whatever you’d like. Note that you will not be able to leave any profanity or certain symbols on the Signs, so keep your messages PG.

Afterward, you can exit the message and read your masterpiece. If you realize you’ve made a mistake, don’t worry—you can interact with the Sign after you’ve finished, and edit whatever message you’ve input. You can also change the message whenever you choose, making it a good way to communicate with your group on a daily basis.

Even if you’re playing Palworld offline, Signs can be used to help you remember where you’ve placed specific resources, so that you don’t have to spend too much time sifting through multiple chests just to find one stack of Wood or Wool.