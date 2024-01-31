Category:
Palworld

Crafty Palworld PC player discovers easy method to transfer bulk resources between chests

Transfer bulky items with ease.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jan 30, 2024 08:01 pm
man riding on a flying pal in palworld
Image via Keen Games

One ingenious Palworld player has uncovered an easy method for transferring bulky resources from one chest to another without being encumbered, and it’s super simple; all it involves is dragging resources from one chest and placing them where you want.

Recommended Videos

Very few things in Palworld are as annoying as being encumbered. If you collect too many resources or accidentally walk over the resources your Pals have dropped, you move slowly or not at all. Even when you increase your bag capacity, it doesn’t help if you have thousands of stones or logs. Storage chests helped the issue, but transferring between them is a pain, with many turning to the grappling hook method to move and transfer items quickly. That is, until today, when one player shared a far more straightforward process.

How to transfer any weight resources without being encumbered
byu/BeyondSmash inPalworld

By dragging and dropping items from one chest to another, you can avoid the issue of being encumbered and unable to move. So, for those transferring bulk resources that lock you in place, you won’t have to worry about that with this method. I do recommend placing your storage chests quite close together so you don’t have as far to run.

To do this drag-and-drop method in Palworld, you must:

  1. Open your storage chest.
  2. Click and hold down the cursor on the resource  
  3. Drag the items to the destination chest
  4. Open the destination chest
  5. Drop the resources.

While this is an excellent method for Palworld PC players, there is a catch—it doesn’t work for those playing on Steam Deck or using a controller. I did attempt the trick on Steam Deck but there was no clear workaround for the issue. So, sadly, if you use a controller, you must continue using the grappling method to transfer bulky resources.

Palworld devs Pocketpair may eventually address this ongoing and annoying transfer issue in a future update, but for the time being, this workaround does the trick.

related content
Read Article How to use a shield in Palworld
Palworld character looking at the Stone Pit
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to use a shield in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 30, 2024
Read Article All Merchant locations in Palworld
A player in Palworld approaching a Pal Merchant.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Merchant locations in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell and others Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to find and incubate Scorching Eggs in Palworld
A player in Palworld crafting an Egg Incubator.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and incubate Scorching Eggs in Palworld
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Jan 30, 2024
Read Article All Legendary Pals in Palworld
A screenshot from the opening cutscene of Palworld with 3 characters staring at you.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Legendary Pals in Palworld
Yash Nair Yash Nair Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Legendary Metal Helm Schematic
A Palworld screenshot of a player wearing a Metal helm in front of a portal.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Legendary Metal Helm Schematic
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to use a shield in Palworld
Palworld character looking at the Stone Pit
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to use a shield in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 30, 2024
Read Article All Merchant locations in Palworld
A player in Palworld approaching a Pal Merchant.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Merchant locations in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell and others Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to find and incubate Scorching Eggs in Palworld
A player in Palworld crafting an Egg Incubator.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and incubate Scorching Eggs in Palworld
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Jan 30, 2024
Read Article All Legendary Pals in Palworld
A screenshot from the opening cutscene of Palworld with 3 characters staring at you.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Legendary Pals in Palworld
Yash Nair Yash Nair Jan 30, 2024
Read Article How to get Legendary Metal Helm Schematic
A Palworld screenshot of a player wearing a Metal helm in front of a portal.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Legendary Metal Helm Schematic
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 30, 2024

Author

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.