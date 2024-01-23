Category:
Palworld

Can you drop Key Items in Palworld

Some things aren't made to be discarded.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jan 23, 2024 12:33 am
Players flying around on their Pals
Image via Pocket Pair

It should be no surprise that Key Items make up some of the most important you can find or craft in Palworld, but sometimes you just need to throw things away.

Whether you’ve crafted too many, want to share with friends, or have no use for an item anymore, Palworld’s item system boasts two options; drop and discard. Both appear in the Key Items menu, but as you’ve probably noticed they’re greyed out. So what does this mean? Well, the answer might not be what you were hoping.

Can you drop Key Items in Palworld?

Right now there is no way to drop Key Items in Palworld. This feature could be added in the future, but we’ve tested it on both Xbox and PC, and neither version of the game allows you to drop Key Items. The good news is these items don’t carry any load weight so it doesn’t matter how many you have because they won’t weigh you down.

Of course, the reason you’d want to drop Key Items is either to share useful Pal upgrades with your co-op friends or to stop Pals from using items that are causing unwarranted battles—we’re looking at you Daedream. It makes sense you can’t just build these Pal upgrades and share them with your friends as the game makes a point of pushing you to level up and unlock new craftable items. If you could just have one high-level player craft this for you then there wouldn’t be any reason to progress.

You can drop resources for crafting, so if you are trying to help out your Palworld pals, the best way would be to give them everything they need to craft these Key Items.

Again, in a future update, the ability to drop Key Items could be activated in Palword, but for now, this is what gamers will have to deal with.

Author

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com