3 stats to avoid upgrading in your first Palworld playthrough

Stat Points are one of the most important things you can get your hands on in Palworld. If you’re not careful, however, it’s easy to put them to waste.

Recommended Videos

There are six different character stats you can upgrade in Palworld. While some will make a huge difference that will become immediately noticeable, others are barely worth the effort at all.

I’ve made the unfortunate error of wasting Stat Points in some of the more pointless areas, but you can learn from my mistakes to ensure that you invest smartly. After all, every little helps.

Stats to avoid upgrading in Palworld, explained

Make the right choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The stats to avoid upgrading in Palworld are Attack, Defense, and Work Speed. Additional points added to these stats provide barely noticeable bonuses and it’s best to spend your Stat Points in other areas.

Attack in Palworld receives only a two-point increase per each Stat Point spent, which won’t raise your attack significantly, so the best way to boost your attack is to craft a better weapon or get your hands on a stronger Pal.

Similarly, increasing your Defense stat won’t provide a noticeable difference that will allow you to survive for longer in tough fights. Better bonuses to Defense can be provided by crafting Armor or improving your Shield.

Work Speed is arguably the most pointless stat to upgrade in Palworld as it won’t increase your crafting speed that much. Again, it’s better to just leave the crafting to the Pals assigned to your base and focus on completing other tasks.

As there is no known way to respec your stats in Palworld, it’s even more important to ensure you don’t waste any of your hard-earned Stat Points and avoid making the same mistakes I did when I started my adventure.