10 best Palworld memes to make you chuckle

Palworld has well and truly taken the world by storm, with millions of gamers worldwide getting stuck into the crafting survival/creature-capturing game.

As is to be expected, the rise of Palworld has also led to the rise of Palworld memes. With this in mind, we are going to be looking at ten particularly chuckle-worthy Palworld memes that are sure to brighten the day of Palworld fans.

10 best Palworld memes

Surprised Sparkit

We all know the surprised Pikachu meme, but have you heard of surprised Sparkit? Sparkit is an Electric Type Pal that has a lot of similarities to Pokémon’s mascot Pikachu, so it is not a surprise to see the classic Pikachu meme recreated with this Pal.

Posted by u/TenaciousWeen on Reddit, this meme is an excellent interpretation of the original Pikachu version. This is probably the face that Sparkit pulls when he sees you chopping up his fellow Pals or enslaving humans. Sparkit has seen atrocities most foul.

The strength of indie game developers

Next is a meme posted by u/Proudnoob4393 on Reddit that pretty much speaks for itself. There is no denying that indie game companies such as Larian Studios and Pocketpair have been crushing the gaming industry with Baldur’s Gate 3 and Palworld respectively. Not only that, they have also been putting their triple-A counterparts to shame by producing fantastic games that are not only well made but also listen to the players and have a positive relationship with their community.

Larian Studios and Pocketpair have dominated the industry almost exclusively via word of mouth and presented the genres of games in a way that once only seemed possible for triple-A devs to do, showing that it can be done so long as you are willing to put in the time, effort, and care that is needed.

The Painful Truth

In Palworld, you can assign your Pals to various menial tasks throughout your camp. You are pretty much giving them a nine-to-five job by doing this. You’ve done the most unspeakably cruel thing imaginable: you’ve doomed the Pals to an eternity of everyday working life.

This meme from Redditor u/BannyRootBeer pretty much speaks for itself, showing that gut-wrenching feeling you get when you realize that you are merely a Pal in someone else’s game. That said, most of us don’t get a chance to visit a hot spring when work gets too stressful, so I guess that Pals have better working conditions here.

Relatable Depresso

Depresso is all of us. Image via Pocket Pair and Stayceee on Reddit

Depresso is a Pal that has been gaining popularity amongst the Palworld community due to how relatable it is, from its bored facial expressions to its penchant for energy drinks.

One particular clip of Depresso from Reddit user u/Stayceee has become a meme thanks to just how relatable it is. The clip shows Depresso doing some mining work, with an apathetic look on its face. Depresso is all of us during those long work days when you’ve had too little sleep and too much caffeine.

Cattiva’s Digimon style ascension

This meme comes from u/Bananenklaus on Reddit, though it was originally posted on the Facebook page of user Elias Cruz, so all credit to them.

Banaenklaus describes this as a “top-tier meme”, and I would have to strongly agree. The clip shows the player Cattiva Pal fighting a Frostallion, but things get weird when Cattiva starts to spin around and ascend into the air, growing larger as it does so and spawning multiple fireballs to rain hell from the skies. The Digivolving music from Digimon swells as a now gigantic Cattiva takes down Frostallion with a few swipes of its gigantic paws.

The icing on the cake of this meme is the look into the camera that the player and Cattiva give at the end. Almost like they too have no idea what just happened but are happy to go along with it.

As well as making me want a Digimon and Palworld crossover, this meme is also one that is confusing players as it is unclear how this happened. Whether it is a mod or a glitch, one certain thing is that Cattiva isn’t here to play games.

Berries

User u/Alth3c0w on Reddit brings back the classic Drake meme template with this Palworld meme. The meme refers to the ease and convenience of indulging in an all-berry diet in Palworld. This is something that I can strongly relate to, seeing as my Pals and my character live on a diet of regular and baked berries with the odd random dish or treat thrown in.

Alth3c0w makes the point that it is a highly convenient option, and I couldn’t agree more. If you want to focus on the other elements of the game, opt for a berry diet by building a bunch of berry planters on your base.

Powerful Backflips

Next is a meme that shows off the intense and unexpected power of Celeray’s backflips. The clip comes from u/Well-Sh_t on Reddit and depicts a fight between a player and their Celeray Pal against a Mossanda Lux.

As Celeray attacks, it performs a backflip that launches Mossanda Lux into the stratosphere. The clip then shows Mossanda Lux’s journey through time and space, set to the classic meme song Shooting Stars by Bag Raiders. Who knew that Celeray had godlike backflip abilities?

“Learn from his mistakes”

One of the items that you can craft in Palworld is a Pengullet training dummy, which features what I hope is a pretend, stuffed version of the Pal and not a real Pengullet.

Redditor u/MrSmoothDiddly shows a small display in this meme that features the Pengullet training dummy along with some signs that act as warnings for the Pals. The signs read “Do Better” and “Learn from his mistakes.”

Remember what I said about hoping that this is just a pretend Pengullet? These signs suggest otherwise, and I don’t like how that makes me feel.

“Low-hanging Fruit”

This next meme from u/xorbiii on Reddit is a somewhat ironic one. When Palworld was announced, many believed it was merely going to be an inferior version of Pokémon. However, Palworld has gained positive responses due to how it has handled the creature-capturing mechanics, with many thinking it has done a better job than GameFreak (the developer of the recent Pokémon games).

This meme suggests Pokémon is now the lower standard version of Palworld, rather than the other way around, referring to the franchise as “Palworld at home.” It kind of sucks that this is what Pokémon has become, but it is not surprising seeing as the quality of the Pokémon games has drastically declined over the last decade or so.

The two kinds of Palworld players

Last but not least is an image taken from a fan animation by ThatOneGuy’sAnimations on YouTube and posted to Reddit by u/TerroDark98. The image perfectly demonstrates the two different kinds of players in Palworld. One shows the Pals having a wonderful time chilling in the hot springs, napping on their beds, sharing their snacks, and being happy to undertake their duties around the base. The other is a prisoner-of-war camp.

The real question here is, which kind of player are you? Are you a Pal-loving free spirit or a committer of atrocities most foul? The choice is yours, just try not to become a completely irredeemable monster while you are at it.