Why does Overwatch 2 need a postpaid phone number?

As part of Blizzard Entertainment’s new Defense Matrix security and anti-toxicity initiative, the company is requiring everyone who wants to play Overwatch 2 to verify their phone through SMS Protect. In a blog post released a week before Overwatch 2’s launch, the company revealed that players will need to connect their phone number to their Battle.net account to get into the game.

The blog post also revealed something that frustrated many fans: To connect your phone number, you need to have what’s known as a postpaid phone number rather than a prepaid or VOIP number. Players weren’t sure why these types of numbers couldn’t be used, and Blizzard didn’t elaborate in the blog post, causing confusion and anger in some parts of the community.

So, why you do need a postpaid phone number to play Overwatch 2?

SMS Protect and you

To answer that question, we first need to look at why SMS Protect exists at all. Blizzard calls it an “industry-proven solution” that helps fight cheaters, hackers, and toxic players. SMS Protect is a form of what’s called two-factor authentication, which adds an extra layer of security to your account. If you ever get locked out of your account or forget your password—or your account is compromised by someone else—having a verified phone number connected to your account gives Blizzard a way to confirm that the account belongs to you.

In Defense Matrix, SMS Protect is being used specifically to prevent disruptive players from making multiple accounts or returning after they’ve been banned. Under the specifications, a single phone number can only ever be connected to one account. This means that if your account is banned, you can’t make another account with your phone number and start playing again. Because the game requires a phone number, you also can’t make an account without one. The goal is to prevent disruptive players from jumping back into the game as soon as they’re banned, especially since the barrier of a $60 price tag is no longer in place.

Postpaid vs. prepaid

That brings us to postpaid phone numbers. Postpaid phone numbers are connected to plans where you pay for service at the end of the month following an analysis of your usage. In contrast, prepaid phone numbers are paid for up front, before your service begins. Generally, you’re paying for a certain amount of data or phone minutes. Once you’ve hit that limit, you won’t be able to access service until the next month. Postpaid phone numbers can be used to fulfill SMS Protect and play Overwatch 2, while prepaid phone numbers aren’t allowed.

So why isn’t Blizzard allowing prepaid phone numbers? Prepaid phone plans are generally easier to acquire at local retailers than postpaid phone plans. Simply put, it believes some players who are banned for cheating or toxicity will simply head to a nearby store, purchase an inexpensive prepaid phone plan, and use that phone number to make another account and rejoin the game. If you think this sounds a little extreme, note that people went to far greater measures to get around bans in the first Overwatch.

Blizzard isn’t messing around when it comes to stamping out toxicity and players who don’t care about fairness—and requiring a postpaid phone number is one of the ways it’s attempting to shut out bad actors. It remains to be seen whether the company ever makes exceptions on an individual basis or changes its policy, but for now, you’ll need a postpaid number if you want to play Overwatch 2.