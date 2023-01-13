Who’s winning Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus? Current leaderboard results

Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus limited-time mode has introduced several twists to the standard Deathmatch mode. Players can only choose from a handful of heroes, each of whom has Greek mythology-themed enhancements to their ultimate abilities. Players can complete challenges and earn rewards by achieving final blows with each of the available heroes; completing several of these challenges rewards the Winged Victory Mercy skin.

In addition to the in-game action, Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is keeping a tally of the hero with the highest number of final blows across all Battle for Olympus matches. When the event ends on Jan. 19, the hero with the most final blows will receive a statue of themselves on the Ilios map for all to see.

So, which hero is in the lead right now? We’ve got the answer here.

Current Battle for Olympus statistics

BATTLE FOR OLYMPUS LEADERBOARD UPDATE 🏆



The data shown in our previous updates tallied ELIMINATIONS when it should have been FINAL BLOWS, as that’s what Deathmatch scoring is based on 🤕Sorry about that everyone! pic.twitter.com/jsEWGfIs3m — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 13, 2023

According to a chart shared on Jan. 12 by the official Overwatch Twitter account, Junker Queen is currently in first place with 32,612,911 final blows across all matches. She has a 2 million final blow lead against Pharah, who’s in second with 30,881,179 final blows.

The full rankings are as follows:

1) Junker Queen: 32,612,911

2) Pharah: 30,881,179

3) Roadhog: 24,624,495

4) Widowmaker: 23,565,774

5) Lúcio: 23,559,384

6) Reinhardt: 21,123,162

7) Ramattra: 18,549,237

The Overwatch Twitter account previously shared another image of the leaderboard, but its numbers were incorrect: it showed the total number of eliminations from each hero rather than final blows. This graphic is correct and shows the number of final blows for each hero.