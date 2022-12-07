While Fortnite fans praise skin success, Overwatch 2 players are blasting their new Battle Pass tree topper

Overwatch 2 has just released its massive December update featuring a new Tank, new maps to change up the scene, and a whole new battle pass. The only issue is fans believe the top tier for the battle pass leaves a lot to be desired.

Fortnite saw praise regarding the newest battle pass tier 100 skin in their chapter four update, with the devs bringing arguably “the best cosmetics” to the table.

Overwatch 2, on the other hand, hasn’t seen the same response due to the “lackluster” rewards.

Instantly, the jokes came rolling in. Overwatch gamers mocked the amount of time it would’ve taken for the devs to create such a detailed and noteworthy skin.

One player said Blizzard “must have spend (sic) only half a year on this one.”

The main cause of frustration came from the fact this was meant to be a “Mythic” skin. The Mythic skin is one of the highest and most desirable skin tiers in the game, but this addition has left a majority of fans “underwhelmed.”

The mythic skin changes as you upgrade the cosmetic throughout your playthrough. Gamers saw little difference between the beginning and higher levels.

One OW2 player said it’s “like one of those ‘spot the difference games’ that I always suck at.”

The one thing that fans can take solace in, is the fact that, “luckily, the default (skin) looks fine.”

Hopefully, the Blizzard devs can take feedback on board and come out swinging next time they introduce a new Overwatch 2 battle pass Mythic skin.