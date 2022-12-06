When will Ramattra be available in Overwatch 2 ranked?

As Overwatch 2’s second “season” kicks off on Dec. 6, fans will have plenty to be excited about, including a new Mythic skin and an entire collection of skins based on Greek mythology. Most eyes will be on the game’s newest hero, though, as players jump into battle to see how he’ll affect the meta.

Ramattra, a form-shifting omnic fighting for the rights of his kind, is described as a “tempo tank” by developers. In contrast to the game’s other newest tank hero—Junker Queen, who dives into battle and has the kit to back up her bravado—Ramattra players will likely have to learn a bit of restraint to stay alive.

He officially joins the Overwatch 2 crew on Dec. 6 as season two begins. Players who purchase the season two battle pass will have instant access to Ramattra and can begin dealing chaos immediately. Otherwise, players can unlock him at level 45 in the battle pass. This is a 10-level reduction from the last battle pass, which asked free players to grind to level 55 to unlock Kiriko.

Even if you unlock Ramattra immediately, however, he won’t be instantly available in ranked, otherwise known as competitive play.

When is Ramattra coming to competitive play?

To give players time to learn his kit—and for the developers to narrow down any bugs they have to fix—Ramattra won’t be available in ranked for a full two weeks after his initial release. This is standard practice for all new heroes and has been for most of Overwatch’s lifespan.

This means players eager to climb the ladder in Nemesis Mode will have to wait until Dec. 20 to bring out Ramattra. Tank queues will likely be astronomically long when he’s unleashed on competitive mode, so take those two weeks to build up a good supply of snacks and entertainment.