When is Flashpoint unlocked for Competitive mode in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2: Invasion is the game’s most jam-packed season yet. And with a new permanent game mode as well as a new hero, there’s a lot to digest before Illari and Flashpoint become playable in Competitive mode.

While many players are distracted by the game’s shiny new hero, it’s worth keeping tabs on the game’s new permanent mode featuring two new maps. Players can play specifically Flashpoint by hopping into the Arcade.

But if you’re more of a Quick Play and Competitive person, you might be missing some valuable practice time because Suravasa and New Junk City are joining the Competitive map pool sooner than you might think.

When is Flashpoint coming to Competitive mode in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard confirmed with Dot Esports that the new Flashpoint maps, Suravasa and New Junk City, are tentatively set to join the Competitive map pool around Aug. 24, two weeks after the maps were added to the game.

Similar to the way that Illari is temporarily locked out of Competitive, Blizzard is using the maps’ release as an opportunity to let players explore and learn the new game mode. The two-week period is also an opportunity to make sure there are no bugs or balance issues with the maps.

Though it’s only been a day since the start of the season, there haven’t been any noticeable bugs or balance problems that stand out so far with Flashpoint. And even if one does arise, I expect Blizzard to take relatively quick action to make sure these maps get added to comp at the same time as Illari. So take advantage of the Flashpoint arcade mode while you can because it’ll be your best chance to learn the ins and outs of Suravasa and New Junk City before the end of the month.

