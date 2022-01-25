When does the Overwatch Year of the Tiger event end?

Overwatch’s annual Lunar New Year event began today, giving players new cosmetics to earn including Legendary skins for both Tracer and Mercy. And while the event is starting slightly before the Chinese-influenced event, it will run through the real-life celebration.

The Lunar New Year is a celebration of the turning of the lunar calendar and is popular in East Asia with origins in China. Unlike the New Year’s celebrations in America, the Lunar New Year celebration lasts more than just one day. Instead, it lasts two weeks ending with the Lantern Festival on the 15th day of the Lunar Year.

Overwatch’s limited-time event this year is called the Year of the Tiger, in reference to the Zodiac sign affiliated with the new Lunar New Year. Last year, 2021 was the year of the Ox.

Though the game’s Lunar New Year celebration has started slightly before the official real-life celebration, the two events’ endings will line up perfectly. Starting on Feb. 1, the Lunar New Year celebration will end on Feb. 15.

The Year of the Tiger event in Overwatch, which began today, will end on Feb. 15 as well.

Until then, players will have three weeks to complete weekly challenges to unlock skins and earn as many loot boxes as possible to unlock all of the game’s new cosmetics.

Among the new cosmetics players can earn are five new skins, two emotes, and one highlight intro. There are only two new Legendary skins. The other three skins are Epic and can only be obtained through completing weekly challenges.

At the same time, cosmetics that were released for previous Lunar New Year events will be unvaulted and players will be able to unlock those as well. The price of those items are also reduced relative to what they cost the first time they became available.