When does the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 2 event start?

Blizzard surprised the Overwatch community today with the announcement of Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 2, the second in the Anniversary Remix series of events.

Each Anniversary Remix event features six recolors of popular legendary skins for players to get their hands on, weekly challenges featuring hard-to-find skins, and the opportunity to buy many of the game’s previous event cosmetics.

It's time to climb the charts with Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 2 featuring all seasonal brawls, Weekly Challenge Rewind, and 6 remixed Legendary skins.



Get back into the mix now through June 7!



🎵 https://t.co/qivEAJz31T pic.twitter.com/GddsFODY6N — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 17, 2022

Anniversary Remix events are intended to be stopgap events to keep players happy and occupied while the development team shifts its focus to Overwatch 2. The announcement of Anniversary Remix: Vol. 2 coincides with the end of the first closed PvP beta for Overwatch 2, giving players something to jump into after cutting their teeth on the future of Overwatch.

When does Anniversary Remix: Vol. 2 begin?

Anniversary Remix: Vol. 2 went live at the same time it was announced: 1pm CT on May 17. Today is the first day for the first weekly challenge, which features the Dr. Ziegler skin and several related sprays for Mercy. Blizzard was working on maintenance when the event went live, preventing some players from getting into the game, but the issues appear to have passed. Players can jump in at any time to start working on their challenges and earning event loot boxes.

The event runs until June 7, giving players three weeks to complete all three challenges and collect the six new legendary skin recolors. Blizzard has not yet announced the date of other Anniversary Remix events, but it did previously say that there would be several this year while the team works on Overwatch 2.