When does Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland event end?

It’s finally the season of eggnog and snow angels. Overwatch’s annual Winter Wonderland event launched on live servers last week, introducing a slew of new winter-themed skins and the return of the game’s seasonal game modes. But unfortunately for Overwatch fans, the festivities won’t last forever.

This year’s Winter Wonderland event introduced seven new Hero skins to the lineup. Sigma, McCree, Doomfist, and Reaper all received Legendary skins ranging from an icy Viking to a Rat King just in time for the holiday season. Overwatch fans can purchase these skins and ones from previous years through the Hero Customization tab or by opening loot boxes.

Blizzard is also continuing the tradition of introducing Challenge skins, where players can unlock one free skin per week by winning nine matches in the quick play or competitive modes. For the first week, players had the chance to unlock the Ugly Sweater: 76 skin. For weeks two and three, players can earn the Holly Moira and Snow Angel Mercy skins, respectively.

Similarly, the Overwatch developer brought back the Yeti Hunt and Mei’s Snowball Offensive game modes back to the rotation. But this year, fans received a new game mode named Snowball Deathmatch. The mode closely resembles Mei’s Snowball Offensive and pits eight players as Mei against one another to prove their the best at throwing snowballs.

The 2019 Winter Wonderland event wraps up on Jan. 2, so fans of the first-person shooter will have just over three weeks to unlock rewards and throw as many snowballs as they can before the festivities end.