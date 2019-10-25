When does Overwatch’s 2019 Halloween Terror event end?

Halloween is creeping up, but the spooky holiday will be over before you know it. Overwatch’s 2019 Halloween Terror event kicked off last week, introducing a number of new cosmetics to the game—but fans will have only a short period of time before the items return to the vault for next year.

As is customary with every seasonal Overwatch event, Halloween-themed skins from previous years have returned to the Hero Gallery and loot boxes while the Halloween Terror event is live. Blizzard Entertainment also released a new set of cosmetics for this year’s festivities, making for a total of 37 skins for fans to unlock.

This year’s list of cosmetics includes three new epic skins for Lúcio, Baptiste, and Junkrat and five new legendary skins for Ashe, Widowmaker, Tracer, Orisa, and Ana. Those who participate in the event’s final weekly challenge will be able to unlock a bonus skin: Demon Hunter Sombra, which was previously only available through BlizzCon 2018.

Spooky skins aren’t the only thing to celebrate. Junkenstein’s Revenge has also returned this year. Players load into a game with three other teammates to take on waves of enemies. The mode comes with varying difficulty levels so fans can put their skills to the test in this PVE game mode.

The 2019 Halloween Terror event ends Nov. 4, giving fans less than two weeks to unlock cosmetics and play as much Junkenstein’s Revenge as they can before the event wraps up.