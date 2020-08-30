When does Overwatch competitive season 24 begin?

As August comes to an end, another season of competitive Overwatch begins. Players will be able to choose between the classic ranked experience and Open Queue as season 24 kicks off in early September.

Season 23 began nearly two months ago on July 2, throwing players into a competitive meta full of Genji play and quick-paced team compositions. The majority of the season was dominated by Genji specialists slicing and dicing their way through enemies.

For the past few weeks, however, huge nerfs to shield heroes have shifted the competitive meta to something that feels like Mystery Heroes. Roadhog and Zarya now dominate the tank choices and devoted Genji players have been pushed to the wayside in favor of hitscan heroes like Ashe and Widowmaker.

Season 23 also brought the first official season of competitive Open Queue to players. Open Queue brings back the original chaos of competitive Overwatch before role queue became standard. In Open Queue, players can select any role once they get into a game, making compositions like GOATS or wild no-healer options perfectly acceptable.

Season 24 of competitive Overwatch is set to begin on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 12pm CT. This season will include both the standard competitive experience, which operates on role queue rules, and Open Queue.

As usual, season 24 will begin immediately after season 23 ends at 12pm CT, so make sure to finalize those placements to rake in competitive points.